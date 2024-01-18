India-Bound MG Comet-Based Baojun Yep Plus 5-Door EV Unveiled

MG Motors is developing a new rebadged version of the Baojun Yep SUV for the Indian market which is likely to go on sale somewhere in 2025

Soon after the test mule of the upcoming Yep Plus SUV surfaced online, Baojun has unveiled the new 5-door EV in China for consumers looking for a compact and easy-to-drive electric SUV. Based on the same platform as the MG Comet EV, this new five-door electric SUV will go on sale in China by March 2024 alongside the smaller three-door Yep EV.

Like the standard version, the new Yep Plus 5-door electric SUV boasts a tall and boxy styling but is significantly larger in dimensions. For starters, the wheelbase is now 450 mm longer and measures 2,560 mm while the length too has increased by around 600 mm, when compared to the standard iterations of the Yep EV.

The height and width too have increased and measure 1,760 mm and 1,726 mm, respectively. Despite these changes, the Yep Plus boasts similar styling elements including the headlamps, taillights, and bumpers. The side profile however gets a number of changes including new side body panels, front-door mounted ORVMs, blacked-out C-pillar and new alloy wheels.

While the current 3-door iteration gets a 28.1 kWh battery, the upcoming Yep Plus 5-Door electric SUV will likely feature a larger battery and boast a claimed CLTC cycle range of 401 km on a single charge. Likewise, the Yep Plus EV also gets a more powerful rear-axle mounted motor capable of delivering 102 hp and a claimed top speed of 150 kmph.

For a quick comparison, the current 3-door iteration gets a single-motor setup which churns out 68 hp of maximum power and 140 Nm of peak torque while the top speed is limited to 100 km/h. If reports are to be believed, MG Motors is working on a new EV for the Indian market which is based on the 3-door Yep SUV.

Internally codenamed the E260, this new electric SUV will be underpinned by the same Global Small Electric Vehicle (GSEV) platform that the Comet EV utilizes. This new EV is likely to be slightly larger in dimensions and will be positioned above the Comet EV, once launched in 2025.