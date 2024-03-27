India-Bound Kia EV9 Wins Big At World’s Greatest Auto Disruptors Awards

Kia has won two accolades at the 2024 Newsweek World’s Greatest Auto Disruptors Awards including ‘Research and Development Disruptor of the Year’ for the flagship EV9

Kia has been the winner of two significant categories at this year’s Newsweek World’s Greatest Auto Disruptors Awards. The all-electric EV9 has secured the title of ‘Research and Development Disruptor of the Year,’ while Karim Habib, the Head of Kia Global Design and Executive Vice President, has been honoured as the ‘Design Disruptor of the Year.’

These achievements build upon Hyundai Motor Group’s previous successes, which include wins in the ‘R&D Team of the Year’ and ‘Powertrain of the Year’ categories in 2022. Additionally, individual recognitions were bestowed upon Executive Chair Euisun Chung, who was honoured as the ‘Visionary of the Year’ in 2022, and Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke, who received the title of ‘Designer of the Year’ in 2023.

During a ceremony held at Newsweek headquarters in New York, the World’s Greatest Auto Disruptors Awards were revealed. These awards acknowledge individuals and entities that are propelling significant, transformative change within the automotive industry, producing tangible, real-world outcomes. Playing a pivotal role in Kia’s achievements since joining in 2019, EVP Karim Habib is instrumental in shaping the brand’s acclaimed Opposites United design philosophy that draws inspiration from the contrasts observed in both nature and humanity.

The Kia EV9 showcases numerous innovative R&D advancements, such as its 800V architecture, Over The Air (OTA) update technology, and an impressive drag coefficient of just 0.28. It maintains a ground clearance of 198 mm and a seating capacity of seven. It boasts an EPA-estimated range of around 490 km on the Light Long Range RWD model. The flagship e-SUV will be launched in India later this year.

Speaking of the two awards, Heuiwon Yang, President and Head of Kia R&D Division, said: “Kia R&D is driven by process, but not limited by it. At Kia, that means our engineers have the agency and trust to accelerate development, continue to pioneer new technology, and deliver improvements faster than the industry average. The EV9 was designed to reshape expectations in the segment, but affordability is a defining factor in the three-row mainstream segment—especially for growing families. We wanted the EV9 to offer the best of everything, without passing on those costs to the consumer.”

Following in the footsteps of the EV6, the EV9 has also been honoured as the North American Utility Vehicle of the Year. This achievement has sparked the expansion of Kia’s West Point assembly plant in Georgia, with plans underway to enable the three-row all-electric vehicle to be the first Kia EV to commence assembly in the United States later this CY.