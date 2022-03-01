India-Bound Kia EV6 Receives European Car Of The Year 2022 Award

Kia EV6 was crowned the European Car Of The Year 2022 with a score of 279 points; the electric crossover is expected to launch in India this year

At a special ceremony in the Palexpo exhibition centre in Geneva, Switzerland, Kia EV6 was crowned the European Car Of The Year 2022. The electric crossover is the first Kia to win this award and the third BEV to do so as it received a score of 279 points. It was amongst the seven shortlisted cars that made it to the final round and the competition was intense.

The South Korean auto major is expected to launch the EV6 in India sometime this year while its Hyundai sibling, the Ioniq 5, is also earmarked to debut locally. Renault appears to be considering the Megane E-Tech for India as well and it finished second with 265 points while the Ioniq 5 finished third with 261 points ahead of Peugeot 308, Skoda Enyaq, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Cupra Born.

The Peugeot 308 scored 191 units while Skoda Enyaq, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Cupra Born were awarded 185, 150 and 144 points respectively. The Nissan Leaf won this prestigious award back in 2011 and the Jaguar I-Pace was crowned in 2019 with the Kia EV6 being the third BEV. The European Car Of The Year is supported by nine automotive organisations from as many European nations.

The jury comprises 59 journalists from 22 countries. Back to the Kia EV6, it is underpinned by the same E-GMP platform as the Hyundai Ioniq 5. The presence of the first dedicated skateboard EV architecture from Hyundai Motor Group enables a roomy interior space for the EV6 and is loaded with modern equipment and technologies.

It has an impressive driving range of 528 km in a single charge and the 800 V ultra-fast charging capabilities allow customers to carry out 10 to 80 per cent charge in just 18 minutes. The EV6 was recently trademarked in India and is offered in two battery configurations with two- and four-wheel drive layouts.

The equipment list composes a 12.3-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 12.3-inch all-digital console, up to 19-inch wheels, an eight-way adjustable driver seat, wireless charger, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and so on.