India-Bound Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV To Get Performance N Variant, Spied

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N could use the same 77.4 kWh battery pack and a dual motor setup as the Kia EV6 GT developing 585 PS and 740 Nm

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is expected to launch the Ioniq 5 electric vehicle during the course of this year in the domestic market and we showed you the first spy shots of a test prototype caught on camera a few days ago. In the overseas markets, the Ioniq 5 has been well received and its Kia sibling, the EV6, is also racking up awards.

The South Korean auto major has been spotted testing the performance-based N variant of the Ioniq 5 recently and it will help in expanding the EV’s portfolio alongside addressing the customers wanting to have a performance machine. The N sub-brand has proven its mettle since Hyundai took it seriously and expanded its wings in recent years.

The highly distracting camouflage had Never Just Drive wording on it and the design looks largely similar to the standard Ioniq 5 as the square-shaped Parametric Pixel LED lighting system, flush-type door handles, rearview mirrors, clamshell-shaped bonnet, the overall silhouette, retro-styled LED tail lamps, etc appear to be carried over.

We can expect the suspension to be firmer for precise handling characteristics and the wheels could be lighter as well running on low-profile tyres. To differentiate itself from the regular model, Hyundai could add in new badges and colour schemes. The N specific contrast accents and performance parts like bigger brakes could be employed to position it higher up the Ioniq 5’s range.

The test mule also appears to have a slightly lowered stance courtesy of reduced ride height while features like an electronic limited-slip differential could be offered. As for the performance, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N may borrow the electric drivetrain from the Kia EV6 GT as a 77.4 kWh battery pack supplying energy to a dual electric motor setup could be utilised.

In the Kia, the system develops a maximum power output of 585 PS and 740 Nm of peak torque, and it does zero to 96 kmph in under 3.5 seconds. The Ioniq 5 N could have minor differences in power output compared to its sibling. Expect it to make its global debut in the due course of this year.