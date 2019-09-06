India-bound Audi Q8 Launched in China At 7.7 Lakh Yuan (Rs. 78 Lakh)

Audi has launched the Q8 Coupe SUV in China, Indian launch planned for December 2019

Audi has launched its flagship Q8 coupe SUV in China starting at 770,000 Yuan (Rs 78 Lakh). Making its debut at the 2017 Detroit Motor Show as the concept model, it took 2 years for Audi to convert it to the production model and bring it to the roads. The Ingolstadt-based luxury carmaker is now gearing for the launch of its first-ever coupe-SUV in India by the end of this year.

The Audi Q8 is 4,999 mm in length, 2,011 mm in width and 1,710 mm in height. This means Audi Q8 is wider, shorter and lower than the Q7, giving it a very sporty and planted look. The new Audi Q8 is built on the aluminium-rich platform that underpins the Audi Q7, Lamborghini Urus and Bentley Bentayga, which means the Audi Q8 will be lighter for better performance.

In terms of the looks, the Q8 gets a large single-frame grille with both vertical and horizontal slats and chrome accents giving it a broad look and the grille is flanked by sleek LED headlamps with HD Matrix LED technology and 3D daytime running lamps. At the side is the sloping roofline and large 22-inch wheels.

The rear section has wide connected LED taillamps with light strip giving it a single unit look. The cabin of the Audi Q8 has a five-seater layout with a A8 inspired all black layout with piano finish and the centre piece is the 10.1-inch MMI touch response display.

Audi has not given any physical buttons on the dashboard and there is another 8.6-inch digital display below for the air-con system and other in-car controls. The instrument panel is the trademark fully digital Audi virtual cockpit which is a high-resolution 12.3-inch display can be switched between two views via the multifunction steering wheel.

As a medium and large coupe SUV, Audi Q8 is equipped with two engine options – a 2.0T, 3.0T+48V hybrid. The transmission system is a 8-speed AT gearbox and the car’s acceleration is only 6.2 seconds, 2.6 seconds ahead of the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe 400.