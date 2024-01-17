India-Bound All-New Volkswagen Tayron Debuts, To Replace Tiguan Allspace

Expected to launch in India by 2025, the Volkswagen Tayron has been revealed internationally. The new SUV will replace the Tiguan Allspace

Volkswagen has finally introduced the Tayron in the international markets and it is set to replace the Tiguan Allspace. The SUV will first debut in China where it will go by the name Tiguan L Pro, followed by other global markets. In India, the Tayron is expected to go on sale by the year 2025. Let’s have a look at the details of the new Volkswagen Tayron SUV.

To begin with, the design of the Tayron bears a very close resemblance to the latest gen Tiguan, albeit with a longer track. It carries forward the basics of the Tiguan, thus sharing Volkswagen’s common design philosophy with a hint of aggressive touches here and there. It retains the overall sleek and round profile with a sporty front bumper finished in gloss black, subtle use of chrome and a set of modern-looking alloy wheels. Currently, the Tayron has debuted in its three-row SUV guise and the 5-seater coupe-SUV version is reserved for later.

Dimensionally, the new Tayron SUV measures 4,735mm long, 1,859mm wide and 1,682mm high with a wheelbase of 2,791mm. This is a bump of 197mm, 17mm and 43mm in terms of length, width and height, respectively as compared to the latest generation Tiguan 5-seater.

Much like the exterior design, the interiors of the new Tayron is shared with the Tiguan, comprising of modern dashboard layout, new design air-con vents, illuminated trim elements, touch-based HVAC controls and more. In terms of tech features, the SUV will sport a 10.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster with the option of a 12.9-inch and 15-inch infotainment system, depending on the variant you choose.

Based on Volkswagen’s MQB EVO platform, the new Tayron SUV uses a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine for the Chinese market. In addition to this, there will be the option of a 2.0-litre turbo diesel with a 48V mild-hybrid system and a 1.5-litre petrol plug-in hybrid in two states of tune offering an electric-only range of over 100 kilometres.

The India-spec Tayron will most likely stick to the familiar 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine. Volkswagen will offer both 2WD and 4WD configurations of the Tayron depending on the engine option. In India, the Volkswagen Tayron will be sold via the CKD route. Once launched, the upcoming SUV will rival the likes of Jeep Meridian and Skoda Kodiaq amongst others in the domestic market.