India-Bound 2024 Kia Carnival Spied Revealing Design Changes

The 2024 Kia Carnival is expected to make its global debut early next year before reaching markets including India

Kia will unveil the heavily updated version of the Carnival in the global markets in early 2024 and it will get a number of changes inside and out. The premium MPV made its Indian market debut in 2020 and it was discontinued only a few months ago. The third-generation Kia Carnival was well received by customers and thus we expect the upcoming model to make its way to India.

At the 2023 Auto Expo earlier this year, Kia showcased the KA4 concept, which gave birth to the fourth-generation global Carnival. The latest Carnival sold in the international markets debuted back in June 2020 but it has not made it to India as the previous model was continued for three more years. This means the 2024 Kia Carnival for India is a radical departure from the old model.

The test mule spotted in Korea indicates the presence of a redesigned front fascia with inverted L-shaped lighting signature on either side, an updated grille section and a newly designed bumper with a wider air intake. The design elements are more in line with the latest crop of Kia models sold in India as well as abroad and the rear gets new LED tail lamps similar to the facelifted Seltos.

Other highlights are multiple vertical chrome grille slats, newly designed dual-tone alloy wheels, a tweaked tailgate, and a revised rear bumper. The interior will be more upmarket compared to the outgoing global model with less use of physical buttons and more premium surface trims and materials, and it will be high on safety as well.

It will apparently be offered in multiple seating layouts and globally, a host of powertrains will be available. As for India, the 2.2L four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine kicking out 200 PS maximum power and 440 Nm of peak torque will more likely be utilised, and it will be linked with an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard.

The all-new Kia Carnival could be priced significantly higher compared to the old version as it will be feature-rich as well as more upscale.