India-Bound 2024 Audi Q7 Facelift Breaks Cover With Refreshed Design

Audi has taken the wraps off the 2025 Q7 Facelift which will go on sale in the second half of 2024 internationally followed by its launch in the Indian market around the same timeline or early next year in 2025. The second major mid-life update of the second generation Q7 which debuted in 2015 gets a new design while continuing with the familiar set of powertrain options.

For reference, the SUV received its first facelift in 2020. The German carmaker has decided to skip the next-generation model of Q7 for the time being and it seems like the major upgrade is still a good time away. So, let’s have a look at the India-bound 2025 Audi Q7 Facelift.

The Audi Q7 has got a major facelift for the year 2025 and it brings a fresh breath of air to its exterior design along with minor revisions to the interiors. Upfront, the SUV gets updated LED headlamps with integrated DRLs and the HD matrix LED technology is being offered as a part of optional equipment.

The highlight is the new front single-frame grille enclosed in a satin silver surround which helps the new Q7 with a more modern appeal. In addition to this, the lower central air intake and side air curtains have been tweaked and now appears far more aggressive than before along with a new front bumper. The side profile remains more or less the same, however, there are now 5 new alloy wheel designs on offer ranging from 20-22 inches.

A new set of LED tail lamps with the option of four lighting signatures, visible exhaust tips across the range and a new bumper is a part of the package at the rear of the new Audi Q7. The interiors remain largely the same as before, albeit, with some new dashboard inlay options, updated tech for infotainment system and plenty of feature additions to the SUV’s virtual cockpit.

Under the hood, the 2025 Audi Q7 Facelift will continue to draw power from the 3.0 litre V6 55 TFSI turbo-petrol engine putting out 335 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque for the Indian market. The international spec model gets multiple engine options including the 3.0 litre turbo-diesel V6 in 45 TDI and 50 TDI guises, 3.0 litre V6 turbo-petrol 55 TFSI and 4.0 litre twin-turbo petrol V8 for the performance-oriented SQ7.