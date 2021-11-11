India-Bound 2022 Hyundai Creta Facelift Launched In Indonesia

The 2022 Hyundai Creta facelift gets a host of updates inside and out and it falls in line with the latest design trend followed by the brand

Hyundai has lifted the cloaks off the facelifted Creta for the Indonesian market at the 2021 GIIAS following a number of teaser images and videos fuelling anticipation. It will be the first SUV to be built by Hyundai in Indonesia at the new plant in Cikarang, West Java as the midsize SUV segment holds a lot of potential just as in India, and we do expect the updated model to reach domestic shores sometime in 2022.

The 2022 Hyundai Creta gets a thorough makeover despite being a facelift as it is more in coherence with the latest Sensuous Sportiness design language adopted by the brand globally. It takes heavy inspiration from the fourth generation Tucson, which is yet to reach India. Up front, there is the Parametric Jewel pattern grille giving a seamless look.

It covers the width of the vehicle and the neatly integrated LED Daytime Running Lights add to the uniqueness of the front fascia. The bumper section, central air intake and fog lamp assembly are redesigned this time around complementing the aggressive stance. Other highlights are new skid plates at the front and rear, newly designed alloy wheels and a revised rear.

At the back, the 2022 Hyundai Creta gives the impression of the Russia-spec model as it has been refreshed with sleeker LED tail lamps and a reworked tailgate. On the inside, the basic layout, dashboard and centre console remain similar. The equipment list of the Creta is already packed and it has now been brimmed with new additions including a suite of ADAS tech-based features.

They are lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, autonomous emergency braking, forward collision avoidance, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist, etc. We can expect these features to be made available in India as well considering the implications the MG Astor and Mahindra XUV700 brought onto the table.

In addition, the new Creta also gains updated BlueLink with improved safety features. Under the hood, the five-seater uses a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that can also be seen in India, and it continues to develop 115 PS maximum power and 144 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed CVT automatic transmission.

Offered in a total of four variants, the 2022 Hyundai Creta costs 279 million rupiah for the base Active (Rs. 14.56 lakh), 299 million rupiah (Rs. 15.60 lakh) for the Trend, 359 million rupiah (Rs. 18.73 lakh) for Style and 397.5 million rupiah (Rs. 20.74 lakh) for Prime.