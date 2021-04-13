India-Bound 2021 Skoda Kodiaq Facelift To Debut Globally Today

Apart from updates to the exterior (and perhaps interior) styling, the 2021 Skoda Kodiaq is expected to get a new PHEV variant

Skoda is all set to unveil the 2021 Kodiaq facelift globally today. The upcoming SUV was recently teased by the Czech carmaker, and there are a lot of spy shots as well floating around the internet. The 2021 Kodiaq will feature plenty of changes over the outgoing model, to the design as well as the technical specifications.

Starting with the exterior styling, the 2021 Skoda Kodiaq will sport a hexagonal front grille, which will be more upright than before. The SUV will also get restyled headlamps (likely with matrix LED setup) and LED DRLs. The rear section will feature a new pair of crystalline LED taillights, sleeker than before, and the upcoming Kodiaq facelift will get new alloy wheels as well.

The interior of the vehicle has been kept under wraps completely, and we aren’t sure if there would be any changes to the cabin design. Skoda might add a few features and change the upholstery; we’ll know that for sure in a few hours. Other than that, the 2021 Kodiaq will also feature some changes under the hood.

As per speculations, Skoda will be adding a plug-in hybrid powertrain to the Kodiaq range. The updated model will also get a high-performance RS version, which will likely offer a 2.0-litre TSI engine. The Kodiaq was first introduced back in 2016, and Skoda has sold over 6,00,000 units of it worldwide, making it the most successful SUV by the Czech manufacturer.

The 2021 Skoda Kodiaq will make its way to India as well, as confirmed by Zac Hollis, Director of Sales, Service and Marketing at Skoda Auto India. It is expected to arrive in our market sometime during the third quarter of this year, and upon launch, it will rival the likes of VW Tiguan Allspace, Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, and MG Gloster.

Before the Kodiaq facelift’s arrival in the Indian market, Skoda will launch two other models here – the new-generation Octavia and the new Kushaq. The former is slated to launch later this month, while the latter will go on sale in June 2021.