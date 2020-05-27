India-Bound 2021 BMW 6 Series GT Revealed With Mild Hybrid Powertrain

2021 BMW 6 Series GT comes with design revisions and interior updates while boasting mild-hybrid system across the lineup

BMW India introduced the 6 Series Gran Turismo locally midway through 2018 and is currently on sale in three variants, priced between Rs. 64.90 lakh and Rs. 75.89 lakh for the M Sport trim (both prices, ex-showroom). Over the years, BMW opted to discontinue the 6 Series in markets like the United States, but it continues to be on sale in India.

The 6 Series Gran Turismo has received an update with exterior and interior revisions and it could be launched in India later this year or in 2021. The 6 Series GT has an eccentric styling with a large greenhouse comprising of a sloping coupe-like roofline and it has been retained while the proportions remain unaltered with a wheelbase length of more than 3 metres.

On the outside, the 2021 BMW 6 Series GT gets updated kidney grille and headlamps, redesigned front and rear aprons and busier lower air intake. You could readily see the frameless windows, large tailgate and automatically extending rear spoiler at speeds of more than 120 kmph. The bootspace capacity ranges between 600 and 1000 litres depending on the seating arrangement as the rear seats can be folded.

The M-Sport package enables new design elements including trapezoidal exhaust pipes. The Bavarians offer a range of standard features with the new 6 Series GT including dual 12.3-inch infotainment screens, BMW Live Cockpit Professional, leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted controls, new buttons on the centre console, leather interior, electrically adjustable front seats and so on.

As an option, the 2021 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo can be had with four-zone climate control, panoramic glass roof, Bowers & Wilkins audio, ambient lighting, different interior trims, etc. The major update in the new sedan is unarguably the mild-hybrid powertrain as an electric motors functions as a generator and starter to offer increased fuel economy and power.

We do expect the 48 V mild-hybrid system to reach India as well. The 2.0-litre inline four-cylinder petrol engine develops 258 hp and 400 Nm in the 630i while the 2.0-litre diesel kicks out 190 hp and 400 Nm in the 620d. The 3.0-litre inline-six petrol makes 333 hp and 450 Nm, and the 3.0-litre diesel churns out 340 hp and 700 Nm, and is the quickest of them all as it help in doing 0-100 kmph in just 5.3 seconds. All engines are mated to an improved eight-speed Steptronic transmission with paddle shifters as standard.