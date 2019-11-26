India-Bound 2020 Honda City Revealed – 7 Things To Know

The fifth-generation Honda City will come with a thoroughly overhauled exterior and interior; could be offered in three engine choices

The fifth-generation Honda City has finally debuted in Thailand and it comes with a slew of cosmetic and cabin updates. It will be launched in other ASEAN countries following the introduction in Thailand and the range-topping RS variant is priced at 739,000 thb (Rs. 17.53 lakh approximately).

The City plays an integral role in Honda’s sales volumes not just domestically but also in many Asian markets and the initial impressions are definitely in its favour. With the brand new model destined to arrive next year in India, there are a number of things you definitely need to know about it and here is the top seven:

1. Overhauled Front Fascia:

The exterior of the 2020 Honda City has undergone major changes as it falls in line with the latest crop of sedans. They include sleeker wraparound headlights with integrated LED DRLs, sportier front bumper, newly designed fog lamp housing and wider air inlet in the lower portion of the bumper.

2. Subtle Rear End:

Amidst the overall silhouette remains the same as the outgoing model, the sides have received new bodily creases and a set of diamond cut alloy wheels enhancing the visual stance. The rear, on the other hand, gets stretched LED tail lights, matured tailgate and bumper design with vertical reflectors on both ends.

3. Bigger Dimensions:

The new generation Honda City measures a length of 4,533 mm, width of 1,748 mm and has a height of 1,467 mm, making it 100 mm longer, 53 mm wider and 28 mm shorter than the outgoing model. This allows for spacious cabin to the occupants.

4. Revised Interior:

The cabin gets an all-black theme with a new dashboard, brushed aluminium and piano black trims, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Honda Connect, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control system, push button start-stop, leather-wrapped three-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls, brushed aluminium pedals, etc.

5. 1.0L Turbo Petrol Engine:

Honda has added a new engine to the City’s lineup in Thailand as the 1.0-litre VTEC turbocharged petrol unit, making 122 hp and 173 Nm, debuts with local emission standards in mind. It will be offered only in the high-end variants, mated to a CVT automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

6. 1.5L Mild Hybrid Petrol Motor:

As we predicted earlier, the regular 1.5-litre i-VTEC four-cylinder petrol engine is paired with i-MMD mild-hybrid system. The engine is expected to debut in 2021 in India as well. Moreover, Honda might introduce the RS spec 1.0L turbo petrol variant on the City’s Indian range, effectively expanding the engine options to three.

7. 1.5L Diesel Gets CVT:

Until the new-gen City arrives, the existing sedan will continue to be on sale in India. This means the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine will be upgraded to meet BSVI compliance. However, a CVT range-topping grade on the diesel version will more likely be added to the lineup only upon the new City’s entry sometime in H2 2020.