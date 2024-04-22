Hyundai’s Next Big Launch Is The Alcazar Facelift

Spied testing multiple times on the Indian roads, the Hyundai Alcazar Facelift is due for a launch by mid-2024

Hyundai Motor India Limited’s (HMIL) latest launch, the Creta Facelift has garnered over 1 lakh bookings since its launch. The Creta N-Line also received a warm response from the customers and the Korean carmaker is preparing to debut its 3rd new SUV in the year 2024 and it is none other than the updated Alcazar. Initially launched in 2021, the 3-row SUV is due for a mid-life facelift update and it is expected to debut by mid-2024.

The SUV has already been spotted testing multiple times on the Indian tarmac and it will most likely carry cosmetic updates over the current model. Talking about the design, the Alcazar Facelift is expected to be quite similar to the Creta Facelift, however, there will be some specific changes in the styling department to maintain the SUV’s unique identity.

Much like the current model which had some degree of differentiation as compared to the pre-facelift Creta, the Alcazar Facelift will follow the same direction. Expected changes to the design include a redesigned front fascia with new headlamps and LED DRLs, an updated bumper, a new set of alloy wheels towards the sides and a connected tail lamp setup at the rear.

Inside the cabin, the new dashboard from the Creta Facelift could be carried forward to the updated Alcazar along with new features on board such as ADAS suite, dual 10.25-inch displays, dual-zone climate control system, ventilated seats, panoramic sunroof and more. Besides this, the colour theme and upholstery will be new in interest of a refreshed appeal. Although the cabin space and seating layout will remain as it is.

Much like every other facelift model in the market, the updated Alcazar will remain mechanically unchanged. The familiar 1.5 litre CRDi diesel engine putting out 115 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque, paired to a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque converter automatic will continue to power the Alcazar.

Along with this, the 1.5-litre tGDi petrol engine producing 158 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque will be a part of the package. In terms of pricing, expect a minor price hike across the Hyundai Alcazar line-up. The 7-seater SUV rivals the likes of MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700 in the Indian market.