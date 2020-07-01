Hyundai’s Genesis G90 Luxury Sedan Gets Stardust Special Edition For 2021

The 2021 Genesis G90 Stardust special edition has its production limited to just 50 units in its home market of Korea and it gets a unique two-tone paint scheme

For the 2021 Model Year, Genesis, the luxury arm of Hyundai, has announced many updates to its flagship G90 sedan. The luxury model gets a new Stardust limited edition for its home market of South Korea. To maintain its exclusivity, Genesis has limited the production of the special edition to just 50 units. It comes with a host of differences compared to the standard G90.

The 2021 Genesis G90 Stardust edition comes with a dual-tone livery with a unique carbon metal sparkling pear effect on the upper portion and Vik Black lower portion according to the brand. The exclusive paint scheme took hours of man work as the processes were performed by hand. It is also one of the main reasons why the production is limited.

The exterior colour theme is expected to give a distinguished road presence to the flagship sedan. Inside the cabin, the Genesis G90 Stardust edition comes with several bespoke items. They include black headliner, dual-tone leather seat upholstery, metallic pore Ash wooden trim. Depending on the top-of-the-range Prestige trim, it is said to represent “the ultimate for of elegance”.

Moreover, the South Korean manufacturer has added many standard equipment as well to the home market specified model. They are newly designed 19-inch wheels, intelligent headlamps, Parking Collision Avoidance Assist and Reverse, Adaptive Control Suspension, and so on. The 2021 Genesis G90 5.0 Prestige trim, in its standard form, gets a range of comfort, convenience, safety and assistive features.

The 2021 Genesis G90 will go on sale in Korea on July 2 and its prices will start from 79 million won (Rs. 49.72 lakh). Keeping the long wheelbase variant Limo aside, the G90 Stardust sits at the top-of-the-line with a price tag of 133.5 million won (Rs. 84.03 lakh).

The Adaptive Control Suspension can reduce vibrations and improve the riding comfort and steering stability while the Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist-Reverse is said to alert the driver when a collision is detected during low speed reverse scenarios and it automatically applies brakes when required.