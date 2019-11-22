Hyundai’s Genesis G90 Facelift Revealed At 2019 LA Auto Show

Genesis has made its flagship sedan even more opulent for the 2020 model year, and it now stands shoulder to shoulder with most of its competitors

Genesis Motor, the luxury vehicle division of Hyundai Motor Group, has unveiled a mid-life refresh for its most premium offering, the G90 at the ongoing 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show. Originally launched as the Hyundai Equus in 1999, the flagship sedan got an all-new identity in 2016, a year after Genesis was officially announced as a standalone marque.

The 2020 Genesis G90 gets a bold new appearance, updated interiors along with additional driver aid and safety tech over the outgoing model. The 2020 G90 sports a massive ‘crest’ grille up front, along with quad headlamps which are bisected into two halves by the DRLs. The front fenders get new faux vents and chrome detailing, in a bid to make the car look sportier.

Genesis has equipped the 2020 G90 with redesigned full-width tail lamps, that run across the entire boot lid and enhance the car’s overall appeal. The rear end is completed with a protruding integrated lip spoiler, along with dual exhaust tips that resemble the front grille’s crest design.

Inside the cabin, the new G90 gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and support for OTA updates. The car comes with active noise cancellation, which makes your journey in the plush cabin even more comfortable and relaxing.

The G90 continues to be offered in two trim levels with separate powertrains, just like the pre-facelift model. The 3.3T Premium trim gets a 3.3-litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine, that produces 365 HP. Simultaneously, the 5.0 Ultimate is powered by a 5.0-litre naturally aspirated V8 unit, that is capable of producing 420 HP.

Both the engines come mated to an 8-speed auto and rear-wheel-drive configuration as standard. However, an all-wheel-drive system is optional with both the trims. The 2020 Genesis G90 is set to hit the US markets next month, however, there is no official comment on the pricing of the luxury sedan.

The outgoing model had a base price of $70,345 (Rs 50.45 lakh) for the 3.3T Premium model and $74,845 (Rs 53.67 lakh) for the 5.0 Ultimate version, which makes it far more affordable than its chief rivals, the Mercedes-Benz S Class, BMW 7-Series, and even Lexus LS.