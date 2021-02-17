Hyundai’s Genesis G80 Luxury Sedan Spotted For The First Time In India

Genesis G80 sedan rivals Audi A6, BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class in the international markets

Speculations surrounding the market debut of Hyundai’s luxury arm, Genesis, have been there for many years and adding possibly some substance, the South Korean brand’s G80 sedan has been caught on camera for the first time nearly undisguised. The G80 competes against the German trio of Audi A6, BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class in the international markets.

If it arrives in India, it could stay put with the rivalry. The latest crop of Genesis cars has really evolved in terms of exterior, interior and technologies offered and the G80 is no different. In some markets, it derives power from a 2.5-litre turbocharged engine producing 300 hp and 422 Nm of torque while a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 unit puts out 374 hp and 530 Nm.

The former is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission driving the rear wheels and the V6 can be specced with an eight-speed auto powering all the four wheels. A 2.2-litre diesel engine is also being retailed in select markets and is the same unit found in the Carnival premium MPV, where it produces around 200 PS and 440 Nm.

As standard, Genesis sells the G80 luxury sedan with a host of features such as 19-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres, leather seat upholstery, premium wooden trim, a massive 14.5-inch infotainment system, and safety tech like Forward Collision Avoidance, Surround View Monitor, Smart Cruise Control, Driver Attention Warning and Blind Spot Collision Avoidance.

The V6 gets a set of multi-spoke 20-inch wheels and boasts of the Genesis Adaptive Cruise Control suspension with advanced Road Preview tech. On the outside, the Genesis G80 gains the peculiar crest grille, split headlamp cluster, a coupe-like roofline with a large greenhouse, smooth flowing body panels, dual exhaust outlets, and so on.

In markets like Australia, the optional Luxury Package enables features like Nappa leather, suede headliner and pillars, 18-way power-adjustable driver seat with massage function, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, three-zone climate control system. Genesis has long been expected to enter India with an SUV as GV80 or GV70 could be considered.