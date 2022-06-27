Hyundai’s Affordable EV For India To Likely Launch In 2024

Hyundai’s first volume-based EV for India is expected to sit on the same architecture as the Venue compact SUV; likely debut in 2024

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is preparing to introduce as many as six zero-emission vehicles in the domestic market by the year 2028. The Ioniq 5 EV is the 2022 World Car of the Year and it will be launched locally in the coming months. Unlike its sibling, the Kia EV6, it could be assembled domestically and the pricing could be price competitively.

The Kona Electric is also expected to get a facelift in the near future. However, the most highlighting of the EV launches from Hyundai will likely happen in 2024. The second-largest car producer in the country is currently working on a mass-market EV for India and it could debut in 2024 before reaching showrooms by the end of that year.

The passenger electric vehicle space is led by Tata Nexon EV and the majority of the mainstream manufacturers are targeting that particular segment in the coming years. Hyundai’s volume-based EV will more likely have the SUV body type and is said to be based on an ICE platform, modified to meet the requirements of a BEV.

While no official details have been announced yet, the architecture could be of the Venue compact SUV, which received a comprehensive update a few days ago. Compared to other body styles, the compact SUVs will have more practicality as a spacious cabin, large bootspace and high ground clearance will appeal to a wide band of customers.

Reports suggest that using the Creta’s platform might drive up the costs further and it must be noted that companies including Maruti, Toyota, Tata and Mahindra are developing dedicated electric skateboards to take the competition to the next level in the future. We can expect Hyundai’s Venue-based electric SUV to be priced aggressively against the Nexon EV.

The battery pack could be capable of a claimed driving of well of 350 km on a single charge and it will have to be waited and seen whether multiple battery packs and drive configurations will be offered with it or not.