Hyundai’s 2024 Genesis GV70 With New 27-Inch Display Debuts

2024 Genesis GV70 gets exterior and interior updates and a new Sport package to give a refreshed appeal

A few days ago, Genesis revealed the new GV70 ahead of its launch this month in its home market of South Korea. The first-ever update for the GV70 is based on the Athletic Elegance styling language and it gets a sharper silhouette. Since its launch in late 2020, the luxury car manufacturer has sold over two lakh units of the GV70 across the globe.

The exterior now features a double-woven mesh grille and innovative MLA technology integrated into the distinctive two-line headlamps. A skid plate on the front bumper provides a broader and tougher look, while the expanded horizontal air ducts accentuate the rugged appeal. The side profile gets newly designed 19-inch wheels with a dark hyper silver finish.

At the rear, the turn signals have been revised to match the front’s two-line design and moved from the bumpers to the rear combination lights, enhancing visibility for other drivers. A module with a digital centre mirror and a built-in camera is integrated into the lower part of the line-shaped high-mounted brake light on the rear spoiler.

The interior of the 2024 Genesis GV70 emanates luxury by blending advanced technology with Genesis’s design approach called the Beauty of White Space. A 27-inch OLED display combines the instrument cluster and infotainment system in a sleek, horizontal setup. The touch-based controls for heating and air conditioning add to the comfort and convenience.

The mood lighting extends from the upper door trim to the centre fascia while the steering wheel features the new Genesis logo on the horn cover and is accompanied by a dual-tone design and unique stitching details throughout the cabin to enhance the luxury quotient. The new GV70 Sport package comes with various interior and exterior enhancements including a dual-layer G-Matrix crest grille along with enlarged air intakes.

The side profile gains new five-spoke 21-inch dark metallic wheels, with each spoke featuring two black lines engraved where it meets the rim. The rear features a dark chrome diffuser and exhaust tips, exclusive to the Sport package. On the inside, a D-cut steering wheel and orange-colour stitches add a distinctive touch.