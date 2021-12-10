Hyundai Year-End Discounts [Dec 2021] – Santro, i10 Nios, Aura, i20

This month (December 2021), deals and benefits worth up to a maximum of Rs. 50,000 are available on Hyundai cars in India

With 2021 coming to an end soon, car manufacturers in India are offering some brilliant year-end deals on their vehicles. Hyundai also has some attractive discounts lined up on a few of these vehicles this month, which we’ve detailed below.

On Hyundai Santro, a cash discount of Rs. 10,000 is available on the base ‘Era’ trim, while the same on other trims is worth Rs. 25,000. There is no cash discount on its CNG variants though. An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 are available on all variants of the Santro.

As for Grand i10 Nios, it gets a cash discount of Rs. 35,000, but only on the turbo-petrol version. The 1.2L NA petrol and 1.2L turbo-diesel variants get a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, while the CNG variants don’t get one. The car also gets an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

On Hyundai Aura, there is no cash discount on the CNG variants. The same is worth Rs. 35,000 on the 1.0L turbo-petrol version, and Rs. 10,000 on all other variants. A corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 are also being offered on it.

The i20 gets a cash discount of Rs. 25,000, but only on the 1.0L turbo-petrol iMT version. An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 are available as well, on the iMT turbo-petrol and diesel variants. There are no deals on the i20 N Line though.

Hyundai Year-End Discounts – December 2021 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Hyundai Santro (Era trim) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Santro (other variants) Rs. 25,000 (nil on CNG) Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (CNG) Nil Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (1.0L turbo-petrol) Rs. 35,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios (1.2L petrol, 1.2L turbo-diesel) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Aura (CNG) Nil Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Aura (1.0L turbo-petrol) Rs. 35,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Aura (1.2L petrol, 1.2L turbo-diesel) Rs. 10,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai i20 1.0L turbo-petrol iMT Rs. 25,000 Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai i20 1.5L diesel Nil Rs. 10,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai i20 (other variants) Nil Nil

Hyundai isn’t offering any deals and discounts on any other vehicle in its range – Venue, Creta, Verna, Elantra, Alcazar, Tucson, and Kona. We might see some offers on these cars as well next month though, when the manufacturer will have a clearance sale for VIN2021 cars.