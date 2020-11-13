Hyundai Working On Introducing 12 New Or Updated Crossovers By 2021

Hyundai is planning on going full offensive on crossovers and SUVs, and is planning to launch a host of products by the end of next year, including hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles too

Hyundai Motor Company was recently in the headlines for introducing the 2022 Tucson for the United States of America, and also for teasing a few of its upcoming N & N Line models. Apart from that, the Korean carmaker also confirmed its plans of going on full offense, and introduce 12 new or “significantly enhanced” crossovers by the end of 2021.

While Hyundai refrained from going into details for now, we do know that the list of the 12 upcoming crossovers includes some previously unveiled models including the Kona, Santa Fe as well as the 2022 Tucson. In addition to these updated cars, there will also be some new models, including the Santa Cruz pickup truck and Ioniq 5, Hyundai confirmed.

Under this plan, Hyundai aims to have “one of the freshest SUV and eco-focused lineups in the entire industry.” Hyundai also talked about working on hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles, while the carmaker is certainly not giving up on petrol variants and N Performance models for now.

In the Indian market, Hyundai recently launched the third-gen version of the i20, and the car has gone on to set new standards in the segment altogether. Priced between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 11.32 lakh (ex-showroom), the i20 has become the most expensive premium hatchback in the country, however, the car’s equipment list as well as powertrain options seem to justify the premium over its competitors.

The i20 can be had with three different powertrains, including a 1.2-litre four-cylinder NA petrol engine that puts out 83 PS (88 PS with IVT) of max power, along with 115 Nm of peak torque; a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine has a power and torque output of 120 PS and 172 Nm respectively; as well as a 1.5-litre oil burner rated at 100 PS/240 Nm.

The 1.2-litre petrol engine can be had with a 5-speed MT, or an optional IMT, while the 1.0-litre TGDi powertrain is offered with a 6-speed iMT (clutch-less manual) and a 7-speed DCT auto. On the other hand, the diesel engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard.