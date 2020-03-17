Hyundai Verna Facelift Specifications Revealed; Launch Later This Month

Hyundai will be offering the Verna facelift with three BS6-compliant powertrains: 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol

Hyundai Motor India Ltd is all set to launch the mid-life facelifted version of the Verna this month, which will sport some cosmetic changes over the outgoing model as well as get new BS6-compliant powertrains. The company has already started pre-launch bookings for the updated C-segment sedan for a token amount of Rs 25,000.

Now, Hyundai has officially revealed the variant-wise engine specifications of the upcoming Verna facelift. The petrol model will be offered in S, SX and SX (O) variants, while the diesel version will be offered in S+, SX, SX (O) trims.

While we already know that the car will be offered with 1.5-litre petrol (115 PS/144 Nm); 1.5-litre diesel (115PS/250Nm); and the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol (120 PS/172 Nm) engines, it should be noted the latter will be reserved for the SX (O) variant only.

The S variant on the petrol, and the S+ trim on the diesel will both come mated to a 6-speed manual transmission only. On the other hand, the SX trim will get an optional CVT for petrol, and an optional automatic transmission for the diesel model. The top-end SX (O) trim will be available with the same engine-gearbox combo as SX, but the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol powertrain will only be offered with a 7-speed DCT.

Variants Petrol Diesel S 1.5-litre with 6-speed MT – S+ – 1.5-litre with 6-speed MT SX 1.5-litre with 6-speed MT or CVT 1.5-litre with 6-speed MT or 6-speed AT SX (O) 1.5-litre with 6-speed MT or CVT/

1.0-litre turbo with 7-speed DCT. 1.5-litre with 6-speed MT or 6-speed AT

Apart from the engine specifications, Hyundai has also revealed the paint schemes that the upcoming Verna facelift will be available in – Fiery Red, Phantom Black, Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey and Starry Night.

Hyundai is yet to reveal the prices of the Verna facelift, but we expect it to be similarly priced to the outgoing model, in order to avoid being undercut by its rivals. As of now, the Verna has priced between Rs 8.17 lakh to Rs 14.07 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon launch, the C-segment sedan will put up against the likes of the upcoming new-gen Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Toyota Yaris, VW Vento and the Skoda Rapid.