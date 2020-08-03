Hyundai Venue Sport – 5 Key Changes Over Standard Model

Check out the top five differences that the recently-launched Hyundai Venue Sport has with the regular model

Hyundai has recently launched a new variant of the Venue sub-4-metre SUV, dubbed Venue Sport. The new variant is based on the 1.5-litre turbo-diesel and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol models, and gets a lot of changes over the regular car, in terms of the interior as well as exterior design. We know that the iMT gearbox is new, but Hyundai has also added that option to the ‘SX’ and ‘SX Optional’ trim-levels (on the non-Sport model).

If you’re wondering what is different on the Venue Sport as compared to the standard SUV, below is a list of five changes that the Sport model has over the regular one.

1. New Upholstery With Red Accents

The Venue Sport’s cabin gets a new, dark grey upholstery with red stitching, which looks and feels extremely sporty. Other than that, you also get red accents all over the cabin, including the knobs on the centre console and on the levers of AC vents.

2. New Steering Wheel

The Hyundai Venue Sport gets the same four-spoke, flat-bottom steering wheel as Creta.It is a leather-wrapped unit, and gets red stitching that complements the rest of the cabin. You also get paddle shifter behind the wheel in the DCT Turbo-petrol model, which enhances the driving feel.

3. Metal Pedal Pads

Completing the sporty character of the car are the metal pads for the brake and accelerator pedals. For better grip with the driver’s feet, they also feature rubber grips. This is quite a small design detail, but one that impresses the enthusiast within us!

4. Standard Dual-Tone Exterior Paint

The Hyundai Venue Sport variant gets two new dual-tone paint option – titan grey with phantom black roof, and polar white with phantom black roof. The new paint schemes also add a few red graphics on the exterior, like at the bottom of the door, on the front wheel arch, and also on the front grille. Thus, the Venue Sport can easily be distinguished from the regular model.

5. ‘Sport’ Emblems

The most obvious difference between the regular Venue and the ‘Sport’ model is the presence of the Sport badging on the thick C-pillar. Another small yet exclusive detail on the Venue Sport includes the red-painted brake callipers. Even though it’s strictly an aesthetic enhancement, it adds further to the car’s sporty character.