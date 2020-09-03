Hyundai Venue Is Top Selling Sub-4M SUV In August 2020, Beats Vitara Brezza

While the sub-4m SUV segment is already crowded, a host of new manufacturers are planning to join the space with new offerings soon

The sub-4m SUV/crossover space is currently one of the most popular segments in the Indian market as of now, with new manufacturers continually working on entering the said space. As of now, the segment consists of 6 offerings namely, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport as well as the Honda WR-V crossover.

In the month of August 2020, Hyundai Venue managed to grab the first position with 8,267 units sold. While the Venue was clear of its rivals in terms of sales, the numbers were slightly lower than the 9,342 units Hyundai managed to sell in the same month last year.

Sub-compact SUV Sales In August 2020 Sales In August 2019 1. Hyundai Venue 8,267 9,342 2. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 6,903 7,109 3. Tata Nexon 5,179 2,275 4. Mahindra XUV300 2,990 2,532 5. Ford EcoSport 2,757 2,882 6. Honda WR-V 729 1,178

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza secured the second position with a total 6,903 units sold in August 2020, just 206 units lesser than what the carmaker managed in August 2019, i.e. 7,109 units sold. The Tata Nexon came in at third with 5,179 units sold, which is over double than the 2,275 units sold in the same month last year.

The Mahindra XUV300’s price was recently reduced, and it looks like the price slash has helped the sub-4m SUV stay relevant in the segment. Mahindra sold 2,990 XUV300s in the month of August, which means that the car finished fourth in the list of monthly sales. Just behind the XUV300 was the Ford EcoSport, which recorded a sale of 2,757 units last month, which means that the car’s sales were down by 125 units as compared to August 2019.

The sixth and the last spot in the sub-4m SUV/crossover space was taken by the Honda WR-V, which recently received a mid-life makeover as well as BS6 compliance. Honda could only ship 729 units of the WR-V to Indian buyers, which is 449 units less than the 1,178 units sold in the same month last year.

This means that a total of 26,825 sub-compact SUVs and crossovers were sold in the Indian market last month, which resulted in a YoY improvement in sales by 1,507 units, as the market recorded a sale of 25,318 sub-4m SUVs in the month of August 2019.