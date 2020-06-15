Hyundai Venue FLUX Special Edition Launched In Home Market

While the Hyundai Venue FLUX Special Edition doesn’t get any mechanical or dimensional change, we are in love with the new hot-stamped radiator grille that looks very sporty

Hyundai Venue has tasted success in the Indian market. In fact, even though the Venue is on sale in many nations, it’s the Indian market wherein it has garnered the biggest success, even more than its home market, which has just received a special edition of the compact SUV.

Dubbed Hyundai Venue FLUX, the new model comes with a set of cosmetic add-ons, the most prominent of which is the hot-stamped radiator grille. The new grille reminds us of the diamond grille we have seen on some of the Mercedes models. It’s definitely not like we dislike the stock grille but the new one, on the FLUX edition, makes the Venue look sportier.

Other changes for the exterior include a new badge on each of the C-pillars that has a fluorescent green colour. It is important to mention here that the same badge is even a part of the official accessories list and can be added to the regular variants.

The same fluorescent green colour scheme can be found on some other parts of the vehicle, such as the fog lamps housings, wheel-arch cladding, ORVMs, and roof. The same colour theme can be even found inside the cabin on bits like the seat upholstery stitching, climate control dials, drive mode dials, and AC vents adjusters.

Hyundai Venue FLUX special edition does come with a handful of minor, albeit, effective cosmetic add-ons but there are no changes in the mechanicals as well as the dimensions of the vehicle. The smallest SUV in the carmaker’s lineup continues to measure 4,040 mm in length, 1,770 mm in width, and 1,580 mm in height. Even the wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,520 mm.

In South Korea, the Hyundai Venue has been on sale with a 1.6-litre 4-cylinder naturally-aspirated Smartstream petrol engine that is capable of outputting a peak power of 123 PS at 6,300 RPM and a max torque of 153.96 Nm at 4,500 RPM. The motor comes mated to an IVT. The new FLUX edition is priced at KRW 2,15,00,000 (approx Rs. 13.56 lakh).