Hyundai Venue Facelift Digitally Imagined With Santa Fe Inspired Design

The Hyundai Venue rivals the likes of the Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Mahindra XUV300 in the Indian market

Hyundai Motor launched the Venue in the Indian market about a year ago, hence, a mid-life refresh is still at least a year and a half away from being introduced. However, this hasn’t stopped render artists from imagining what the Venue facelift could look like, given the fact that Hyundai’s design theme is evolving rapidly. Take a look at the rendering –

The rendered Venue facelift seems to take heavy inspiration from the recently revealed 2020 Santa Fe SUV, in terms of the front-end design. The sub-4m SUV gets an identical large grille to the upcoming Santa Fe, which is flanked by split headlamps that feature a T-shaped daytime running light layout.

The radiator grille features a geometric pattern, while the front bumper is also redesigned. Just like the current US-spec model of the Venue, the rendered car also does not get front fog lamps and instead gets light grey inserts embedded in the front faux skid plate. The India-spec model, however, comes equipped with projector front fog lamps on the higher-end trims.

While there’s still a lot of time for the Venue to receive a facelift, it will likely carry forward its current powertrains. That being said, the Venue is currently offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.5-litre CRDi oil burner.

The 1.2-litre petrol engine produces 83 PS of maximum power, along with 113 Nm of peak torque, while the turbo petrol engine is rated at 120 PS/172 Nm. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre engine puts out 100 PS of power and 240 Nm of torque.

The 1.2-litre engine can be had only with a 5-speed MT, while the 1.5-litre oil burner comes mated to a 6-speed MT as standard. The 1.0-litre TGDi turbo petrol engine can be had with either a 6-speed manual transmission, or a 7-speed DCT auto gearbox. As of now, Hyundai retails the Venue in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 6.7 lakh, which goes up to Rs 11.5 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim.