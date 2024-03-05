Hyundai Venue Executive Turbo MT Launched At Rs. 9.99 Lakh

Hyundai Venue Executive Turbo MT is packed with features; derives power from the familiar 1.0L turbo petrol mill producing 120 PS and 172 Nm

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today introduced the Executive variant of the Venue in the domestic market at a starting price of Rs. 9,99,990 (ex-showroom). The brand says the Venue Executive Turbo variant has been developed ‘keeping in mind the bold aspirations of today’s buyers’.

The second largest car producer in the country has enhanced the features list of the Venue S (O) Turbo as well as an electric sunroof and map lamps for driver and passenger has been added. It is available with a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged GDI petrol engine, paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic unit.

The updated 2024 Hyundai Venue S (O) Turbo can be purchased for an ex-showroom price tag of Rs. 10,75,200 for the MT and Rs. 11,85,900 for the DCT gearbox option. Back to the Venue 1.0 Turbo Executive, it comes with a packed equipment list on the outside as well as inside. Commenting on the launch announcement, Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said,

“Hyundai has always made India ‘Live the SUV Life’. As we move forward on a path towards democratizing SUVs, we are excited to announce the Executive Turbo variant of the Hyundai VENUE. This variant is poised to offer an optimum combination of thrilling performance & enhanced convenience features for the value conscious new-age buyer. We are confident that addition of the Executive variant of Hyundai VENUE will further fuel India’s love for SUVs.”

The exterior comprises a dark-finished chrome radiator grille assembly, roof rails, shark fin antenna and a unique Executive emblem on the boot, topped off by the presence of dual-tone 16-inch wheels. The cabin of the Venue 1.0 Turbo Executive MT features a front centre armrest with storage, 2-step rear reclining seats, a 60:40 split rear seat and adjustable headrests for all passengers.

It also comes with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility along with voice recognition function, a digital instrument console with a colour TFT multi-info display, multifunctional steering wheel with mounted controls, cruise control, rear air conditioning vents, rear wiper and washer.

As for safety, it gains six airbags, three-point seatbelts for all seats and seatbelt reminder, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, Hill Assist Control and day/night IRVM as standard. Other highlights include auto headlamps and TPMS – Highline. The turbo mill with idle start/stop tech produces 120 PS at 6,000 rpm and 172 Nm at 1,500-4,000 rpm.