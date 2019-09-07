Hyundai Venue Beats Vitara Brezza, XUV300, Nexon, EcoSport In August 2019

Hyundai Venue has become the new sales-leader in the compact SUV segment as it has overtaken the likes of Vitara Brezza, XUV300, Nexon, EcoSport in the popularity stakes

For many years, the Maruti Vitara Brezza remained at the top of the sales charts of the compact SUV segment, with no real threat from any of its rivals. Things, however, started changing with the arrival of the Hyundai Venue, which even managed to outsell the Brezza by a huge margin in July 2019.

Basically, the Venue sold 9,585 copies in July, while the Brezza could find only 5,302 buyers in the same time period. Last month, the Hyundai Venue managed to consolidate its position again as the segment-leader by registering a total sale of 9,342 units against 7,109 units of Maruti Brezza. This is definitely a huge number, especially if you consider that the likes of Nexon and XUV300 have pretty much failed to get anywhere close to the Brezza.

Models Sales in August 2019 Hyundai Venue 9,342 Units Maruti Brezza 7,109 Units Mahindra XUV300 2,532 Units Mahindra XUV300 2,532 Units Tata Nexon 2,275 Units Honda WR-V 1,178 Units

*Data Source: AutoPunditz



The Hyundai Venue was launched on May 21 and received more than 50,000 bookings in just 60 days of the commencement of orders. The Venue is touted as the country’s first-ever connected SUV.

It comes with the company’s Blue Link technology that is powered by an embedded SIM card. The Venue also comes with some top-notch features, including an electric sunroof, wireless charger and Arkamys sound drover for the audio unit.

The Hyundai Venue has been available with three engine options, which comprise two petrol motors and a diesel option. The most powerful engine out of the three is a 1.0-litre turbocharged 3-cylinder unit that develops a maximum power of 120 PS and a peak torque of 172 Nm.

The entry-level engine option is a 1.2 litre naturally-aspirated unit that produces 83 PS and 115 Nm. The sole diesel engine option comes in the form of a 1.4-litre motor that produces 90 PS and 220 Nm. Currently, the Hyundai Venue retails in a price range of Rs 6.5-11.1 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurgaon).