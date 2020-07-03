Hyundai Venue 1.0L Turbo Gets intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT)

The segment-first iMT two-pedal clutch-less technology will be launched in the Hyundai Venue by the middle of this month

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) today announced the domestic launch of intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) on the hot-selling Venue compact SUV. It marks another first from the country’s first connected SUV as it offers buyers the convenience of two-pedal clutch-less technology combined with “Fun-to-Drive” elements of a manual transmission.

It is basically a two-pedal system that eliminates the need of using the clutch pedal as in the traditional manual gearbox operation. The intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT) differs in a way that the driver retains the ability to switch gears manually and therefore the overall control and driving fun is retained according to the brand in this regard.

SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India spoke about the technology by stating: “iMT is one such technology that accounts for pleasure of driving and also the convenience needed to ease the hectic burden of daily commutes.” It comes equipped with a Transmission Gear Shift (TGS) lever with Intention Sensor, Hydraulic Actuator and Transmission Control Unit (TCU) to bring up a new hassle free driving experience to the driver.

The iMT has been developed to offer seamless driving experience and to do so, the Transmission Control Unit receives signal from TGS Lever Intention Sensor, pointing out the driver’s desire to change gears. It sends signal to engage Hydraulic Actuator forming Hydraulic Pressure which in turn sent to Concentric Slave Cylinder (CSC) through Clutch Tube.

Additionally, the Concentric Slave Cylinder uses this pressure to control the clutch and pressure plate for engaging and disengaging the clutch. This whole mechanism helps in seamless gears shifts without the need to operate the clutch. The technology is said to “empower customers with a more engaged drive experience” by offering enhanced control over desired torque on wheels without compromising performance and economy.

The iMT will be introduced in the middle of July 2020 on the highly popular 1.0-litre three-cylinder T-GDi petrol engine, mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The powertrain currently produces 120 PS maximum power and 172 Nm of peak torque.