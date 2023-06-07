Hyundai To Launch Two New SUVs Soon In India – All Details

After the launch of the new-gen Verna in the Indian market a while ago, Hyundai will soon launch two new SUVs i.e. the Exter and Creta Facelift

Hyundai Motor India Limited launched its latest car, the new-gen Verna earlier in March this year. Apart from this, the Korean carmaker also updated the current line-up by introducing the facelift models of the Grand i10 Nios and Aura. In addition to this, the company is also preparing for the debut of a new micro-SUV Exter and the Creta Facelift is also in the pipeline for a launch very soon. So, let’s have a look at the two new SUVs from Hyundai which will launch soon in India.

1. Hyundai Exter

Hyundai recently revealed the Exter micro SUV in full flesh ahead of its format launch in the market which is scheduled for July 10. The bookings of the SUV are already underway for a token amount of Rs. 11,000. The Exter will be available in a total of 5 trims, namely, EX, S, SX, SX(O) and SX(O) Connect. Based on the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios, it will be powered by the 1.2 litre Kappa engine, which will get both petrol and CNG fuel options.

The power output and transmission options will be similar to what we get in the Grand i10 Nios and Aura. In terms of features, six airbags as standard and a single pane sunroof in higher trims will be a part of the package. Once launched, the Exter will likely come at a starting price of around Rs. 6 lakh (ex-showroom) and will rival the likes of Citroen C3 and Tata Punch.

2. Hyundai Creta Facelift

One of the most awaited cars in the market, the Hyundai Creta Facelift was speculated to debut in the first half of 2023. However, the company decided to postpone it for some time as the current model is doing very well and topping the sales charts. Now, as per the latest media reports, the SUV could be launched in the first quarter of 2024.

In terms of changes, the design will be updated which will be in line with the brand’s latest Verna and it will be different from the international spec model. The interiors will likely get minor tweaks along with a new set of features such as a 360-degree parking camera, ADAS and more.

The powertrain package will remain the same, minus the new 1.5-litre tGDi engine putting out 160 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque.