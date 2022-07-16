Hyundai To Launch Two All-New SUVs In The Coming Months

Hyundai is planning to launch the new generation Tucson and Ioniq 5 electric vehicle in India in the coming months

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) recently introduced the facelifted Venue in the domestic market as part of strengthening its SUV portfolio. The Venue’s range will further be expanded with the arrival of the N Line variant in the coming months and Hyundai is also planning to bring in two more products this calendar year in two different segments.

Next up, the second-largest carmaker in the country will launch the new generation Tucson by the festive season. India will get the long-wheelbase variant of the premium SUV which is more spacious than the Euro-spec model courtesy of the wheelbase length of 2,756 mm. Compared to the outgoing model, it comes with an assortment of updates cosmetically and inside the cabin.

The latest Tucson has been available in the international markets for nearly two years. It sticks by the Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy that is also adopted by the upcoming Creta facelift and the recently launched new Venue. It features a parametric jewel pattern front grille, newly designed headlights and body panels, full-width LED tail lamps, squared-off wheel arches, newly designed alloy wheels and so on.

The interior is another major update of the upcoming Tucson as it features a new dashboard and centre console, a dual-screen layout with the use of minimalistic physical buttons, latest BlueLink connectivity, more upmarket surface finishes and trims, an automatic climate control system, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, ADAS technology and so on.

It will continue to use a 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines with six-speed AT and an eight-speed AT choices. Following Tucson, Hyundai will launch the Ioniq 5, the 2022 World Car of the Year, later this year and is based on the dedicated E-GMP platform. It will be brought into the country via CKD route and thus expect it to be priced lower than its sibling, the Kia EV6.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 could be offered in a limited quantity upon arrival. It is retailed with either a single or a dual electric motor setup in the global markets. The former produces 169 bhp and 350 Nm while the latter delivers 306 bhp and 605 Nm. It is claimed to have a driving range of up to 481 km on the WLTP cycle.