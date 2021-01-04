Hyundai To Launch New EVs In 2021 With Over 500 Km Range

Hyundai Motor Group aims to lead the EV movement and is working on an all-new dedicated EV platform that will underpin a range of models

Hyundai Motor Group’s Chairman Euisun Chung delivered a New Year’s message for the company’s employees around the world, highlighting the Korean manufacturer’s strategic direction and commitments for this new year 2021 and beyond. He also emphasized the importance of making bold progress in eco-friendliness as well as future technology.

“With the launch of new vehicles based on the recently released electric vehicle platform, the E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform), we plan to provide attractive eco-friendly mobility options that aptly reflect customers’ diverse tastes and needs at more reasonable prices,” said Chung, talking about the company’s vision to become a top-tier global eco-friendly brand.

In December last year, Hyundai Motor Group had unveiled its new Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), a dedicated battery electric vehicle platform. From this year onwards, the new E-GMP platform would underpin a range of dedicated new Hyundai Group EVs, including Hyundai’s IONIQ 5; Kia’s first dedicated BEV to be revealed in 2021; Genesis luxury brand’s crossover electric vehicles as well as a range of other models.

According to Hyundai, an EV based on the E-GMP is capable of a maximum range of over 500 km with a fully charged battery, as per the WLTP test cycle. Also, the platform the batteries can high-speed charge up to 80 percent in just 18 minutes, and can add up to 100 km of driving range in just five minutes.

Hyundai says that the E-GMP is superior to its other platforms since it has been designed exclusively for battery-powered vehicles unlike the others that have been engineered predominantly to accommodate internal combustion engines. The new architecture provides various advantages over its other platforms like increased development flexibility, powerful driving performance, increased driving range, strengthened safety features, and more interior space for occupants and luggage.

As against the current front-wheel drive Hyundai and Kia EVs, the ones based on the new E-GMP will be rear-wheel driven. With the all-new dedicated EV platform, Hyundai will be extending its technological leadership into segments where buyers demand excellent driving dynamics and outstanding efficiency.