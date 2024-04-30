Hyundai To Launch 5 New Made-In-India EVs By 2030

Hyundai has announced 5 new locally manufactured EVs for the Indian market by 2030; Creta EV to lead the electric bandwagon

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is currently playing in the premium EV segment with the Kona EV and IONIQ 5. The unexplored mass-market electric vehicle category is on the cards of the Korean manufacturer as it has announced the launch of five new made-in-India electric cars for the domestic market. The streak of these mass-market affordable EVs will start with the launch of the Creta EV which has already been spotted testing multiple times on the Indian tarmac.

As per the reports, the electric Creta will enter production by the end of this year and is scheduled for a launch in early 2025. The design will be quite familiar to the new Creta Facelift, however, there will be some EV-specific touches inside out. The EV SUV is expected to come with a claimed range of 400-450 kilometres on a single charge. The Creta EV will rival the likes of the upcoming Tata Curvv EV, Maruti Suzuki eVX and Mahindra XUV400 EV amongst others.

The electric Creta will be followed by the launch of a Venue EV. Positioned below the Creta EV, the electric Venue will likely be based on the next generation Venue which is due for a debut sometime next year. The Venue EV will primarily go up against the likes of Tata Nexon EV and the compact electric SUV segment will also be joined by the Mahindra XUV3XO EV.

The three-row version of the Creta, the Alcazar will also get its electric counterpart and it will be based on the mid-life facelift model of the Hyundai’s 7-seater SUV which will likely debut by the end of this year. The Alcazar EV could share its powertrain components with the Creta EV.

The entry-level electric car from Hyundai will be the Exter EV which will rival the likes of Tata Punch EV and MG Comet EV in India. Expected to carry a selling price of around Rs. 10-12 lakh, the Exter EV will be based on its conventionally powered counterpart with minor electric-specific changes to the design and underpinnings.

Last but not least, the IONIQ 5 will continue to be the brand’s flagship electric offering, albeit in its next-generation avatar which is expected to debut by 2030. Much like the current model, the premium electric car will be assembled in India. In addition to this, Hyundai could also launch the IONIQ 6 sedan in the country, showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo.