Hyundai To Launch 3 More New SUVs In India This Year

Hyundai will bring in the Alcazar facelift by mid-2024 while the updated Tucson and electric version of the Creta are also expected in the second half of this year

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is poised to roll out a new lineup of vehicles in the due course of 2024, featuring a blend of new SUVs across different segments. Among these, two will be powered by internal combustion engines one will be a zero-emission SUV. Let’s explore each of these upcoming models in a detailed manner.

1. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift:

Following the updated Creta’s launch a few months ago, the South Korean auto major is gearing up to unveil the facelifted Alcazar by the middle of this year as part of its mid-life refresh. Its exterior design is expected to align closely with the upcoming Creta’s aesthetics and it has already been spotted a couple of times on public roads.

Additionally, similar technologies such as Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are anticipated to be integrated into the Alcazar’s equipment list, enhancing its safety and convenience features. However, no mechanical changes will be made while the overall proportions will remain the same.

2. Hyundai Tucson Facelift:

Hyundai unveiled the mid-life update for the Tucson globally a while ago with its Indian launch scheduled for sometime this year. The updated model will feature revisions to its exterior and interior, enhancing its visual appeal and just like the forthcoming Alcazar, it will be a mid-cycle update. While specific details remain undisclosed, it’s expected that the existing 2.0L petrol and diesel powertrains will be retained.

3. Hyundai Creta EV:

According to reports, Hyundai is set to launch a new midsize electric SUV based on the Creta by the end of this calendar year or in early 2025. This five-seater will enter a competitive market, facing off against contenders such as the upcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX, its Toyota electric SUV sibling, Tata Curvv, top-spec variants of the Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV400 and the MG ZS EV.

Expected to utilize a battery pack sourced from LG Chem, the Hyundai electric SUV is projected to offer a driving range exceeding 450 km. In addition, the single electric motor could be the same as the unit found in the base-spec Kona Electric.