Hyundai & Tata Power Announce Partnership To Boost EV Adoption

Hyundai and Tata Power have signed an MoA to establish a robust electric vehicle charging network and further boost the adoption of EVs in India

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced a partnership with Tata Power to establish a robust EV charging network and further boost EV adoption in India across its dealerships. In this way, the second-largest carmaker in the country will become a significant contributor to the expansion of top-notch charging infrastructure.

The South Korean auto major says it will enhance the general outlook on sustainable transportation and reaffirm its vision to “integrate social responsibility with economic prosperity and community wellness.” Furthermore, such strategic relationships are said to be paramount to accelerating the adoption of EVs amongst customers as we embark on a journey to achieve carbon neutrality in the future in India.

The partnership between Hyundai and Tata Power will offer end-to-end EV charging infrastructure at HMIL dealerships alongside the supply, installation and commission of home charging for HMIL’s EV buyers and thereby enhancing customer convenience, experience and ease of overall adoption according to the brand.

The MoA between Hyundai and Tata Power was signed in the presence of Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited and Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power at HMIL’s Corporate Headquarters in Gurugram, Haryana. The Indian market has seen the introduction of a number of new electric vehicles across different segments in recent times.

Hyundai’s Kona Electric has been decently received by consumers and the facelifted version is expected to debut later this calendar year. The electrified SUV competes against the recently updated MG ZS EV and the newly introduced Nexon EV Max with a claimed driving range of around 437 km on a single charge and it also gets the option of a 7.2 kW AC charger.

Mainstream carmakers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Toyota, Mahindra and Kia are making moves with huge investments to bring eco-friendly vehicles to India in the coming years while Tata Motors, the current leader in passenger electric mobility, is accelerating its push to sustain its dominance. Hyundai will launch the Ioniq 5, the 2022 World Car of the Year, later this year while its sister brand Kia will likely debut the EV6 next month before the arrival of the e-Niro (based on Kona Electric’s platform) in 2023.