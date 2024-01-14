Hyundai Takes To The Skies With Futuristic S-A2 Electric Air Taxi

Hyundai unveils its second-generation S-A2 electric air taxi concept, an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle, set to arrive by 2028

Hyundai’s advanced air mobility arm, Supernal, has revealed plans to usher in the future of urban transport with the S-A2, an electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. Unveiled at CES 2024, this sleek, futuristic aircraft represents the Korean automaker’s bold vision for urban mobility, aiming to revolutionize the way we navigate congested cities.

The brainchild of Hyundai president Jaiwon Shin, a seasoned NASA veteran, the S-A2 follows in the footsteps of its predecessor, the S-A1, introduced in 2020. With the eVTOL market projected to witness substantial growth, Hyundai anticipates a surge in demand for electric aircraft as alternatives to city taxis, potentially requiring “hundreds of thousands” of such aircraft in the future.

Its spacious V-tail fuselage comfortably accommodates four passengers, their luggage, and a pilot. Eight tilting rotors provide vertical take-off and landing capabilities, transitioning to a fixed-wing configuration for efficient horizontal flight. This innovative design allows for rooftop take-offs and landings, perfectly suited for urban environments.

The S-A2 boasts an electric-powered system, ensuring significantly reduced noise levels compared to traditional helicopters and light aircraft. At 65 dB during vertical takeoff and a mere 45 dB while cruising, it is as quiet as a dishwasher! With a cruising speed of 192 kmph and an altitude capability of 1,500 ft, the S-A2 is tailored for shorter journeys ranging between 40-65 km.

Hyundai’s innovative approach extends beyond its electric aircraft as it considers equipping the S-A2 with hydrogen fuel cell technology in subsequent generations. Luc Donckerwolke, Hyundai group’s design chief, describes the S-A2’s styling as “auto meets aero,” emphasizing the company’s venture beyond traditional passenger cars.

Flight tests are slated to commence in 2025, with pre-production vehicle testing scheduled for 2026 and 2027. The S-A2’s modular design aligns with Hyundai’s commitment to adapt and improve as battery technology advances, paving the way for seamless integration of faster charging and more energy-dense storage.

Supernal envisions the S-A2 as a complementary mode of transportation, especially for short-distance travel within cities, alleviating congestion and offering a faster alternative to conventional traffic. As Hyundai positions itself at the forefront of electric air mobility, the first commercial flights of the S-A2 are expected to take flight in 2028, bridging the gap between sci-fi concepts and real-world convenience.