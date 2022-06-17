Hyundai Stargazer MPV (Maruti Ertiga Rival) Teased, Global Debut Soon

The upcoming Hyundai Stargazer has officially been teased, and it is expected to be unveiled internationally next month, with its India launch following later

South Korean car giant Hyundai has released teaser images for its upcoming entry-level MPV in Indonesia. Christened ‘Stargazer’, the vehicle seems to have a sleek and futuristic design, as observed through spy pictures as well. The design of Hyundai Stargazer draws inspiration from its elder sibling – the Staria MPV.

In the teaser images, we see that the forthcoming Hyundai Stargazer will have a sleek LED DRL strip at the front, stretching from one end to the other. The main headlamps are mounted lower on the front bumper, flanking a large grille. There’s a wide airdam present here as well. The MPV gets LED taillamps as well, featuring an H-shaped, single-piece design.

The teaser also shows the dual-tone alloy wheels of Hyundai Stargazer, which look quite premium. The Sleek One Box design philosophy ensures that the MPV looks attractive while being highly aerodynamic. Also, thanks to the styling, the interior space would be maximised. As per local news reports from Indonesia, the upcoming Stargazer has been designed with the Indonesian tropical climate in mind and is a tough vehicle overall.

Woojune Cha, President Director of PT Hyundai Motors Indonesia, stated that the company has planned for Stargazer to be a part of Hyundai’s long-term strategy and commitment to offer vehicles suited to the Indonesian market. It will be the fourth model assembled at the manufacturer’s plant in the country, after Creta, Ioniq 5, and Santa Fe.

Hyundai Stargazer is expected to have its global debut very soon, likely in July this year. In the Indonesian market, it will compete with the likes of Toyota Avanza, Mitsubishi Xpander, and Suzuki Ertiga. Hyundai Stargazer likely won’t be limited to just Indonesia, rather it will make its way to other markets as well, including India.

Speculations about the Hyundai Stargazer’s launch in India have been floating around on news portals for quite some time now. We expect the MPV to arrive in our market sometime next year, as a rival to Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6, and even its cousin, Kia Carens.