Hyundai Sold 47 Units Of Kona EV In September 2019

Hyundai’s Kona Electric SUV has received an overwhelming response and it has managed to receive over 300 bookings since the time of its launch earlier this year

As we reported earlier, Hyundai Motor India Limited had already managed to sell out the first batch of its all-electric vehicle, Kona. The Kona EV has received over 300 bookings until now, which was the target set by the Korean carmaker for the year 2019.

Talking to the media, Mr. Puneet Anand, Group Head Marketing, HMIL confirmed that in order to keep up with the demands of the customers, the company will have to increase the import of the SUV from its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea.

The Kona EV has an ARAI certified total range of 452 km, which makes it the highest out of all the electric cars currently sold in the Indian market. It comes equipped with a 39.2 kWh battery, paired with a motor that makes 136PS of maximum power and a whopping 395Nm of peak torque. The Kona EV can manage to do 0-100 km/h in 9.7 seconds.

Hyundai provides two battery charging options with the Kona, a 2.8 kW portable AC unit which can be plugged into any 15amp wall socket, and a 7.2 kW wall-box AC charger. The former unit will fully charge the battery in 19 hours, and provides a range of 50 km in a 3-hour charge period, and the latter brings the full-charge time down to 6 hours and 10 minutes.

At an ex-showroom price of Rs 23.71 lakh, the Hyundai Kona is one of the most expensive EV sold in India, however, it might also be the most practical one, considering its range and power figures.

It’s a matter of time before other manufacturers like Tata, Mahindra and MG bring out their own electric offerings to the Indian market. Tata has announced an early-launch next year for its first electric vehicle, an electrified EV. Whereas Mahindra will likely bring the electric version of the XUV300 to India a little later in 2021. On the other hand, MG Motor has already confirmed a 2019 India launch for its first all-electric vehicle, the eZS.