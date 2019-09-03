Hyundai September 2019 Discounts – Creta, Santro, Elite i20, Verna & More

All models in the product portfolio of Hyundai Motor India, except for the Grand i10 Nios, Venue and Kona, are currently available with some great discounts

The massive sales slowdown in the Indian auto market has pushed almost every car and bike manufacturer to start offering some heavy discounts to get the inventory moving. Hyundai Motor India, the country’s second-largest-selling carmaker and the largest exporter by volume, is no different to the terrible situation and has witnessed a pretty significant de-growth in the last few months.

In order to now revitalize its sales performance, the carmaker has started offering some heavy discounts on most models in its product portfolio. Please note that the offers listed below are only for the month of September 2019.

1. Hyundai Santro

The latest-gen Hyundai Santro, which is the cheapest car in the company’s lineup, is available with offers worth Rs 40,000. There is a cash discount of Rs 15,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 if you sell your old car to Hyundai. There’s also a corporate/govt. sector discount of Rs 5,000, which takes total benefits to Rs 40,000. Additionally, those who sell their Eon or old-gen Santro to buy the latest version get an additional discount of Rs 10,000.

2. Hyundai Grand i10

While the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, which is the third-gen model of the i10, has just been launched, the company will continue to sell the Grand i10 (2nd-gen model). The Grand i10 is available with offers worth Rs 95,000, which comprise of a heavy cash discount of Rs 60,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and a corporate/govt. employee bonus of Rs 5,000.

3. Hyundai Xcent

The current-gen Hyundai Xcent has pretty much lost out to the Maruti Dzire and the Honda Amaze. While the company will launch a Nios-based Xcent to have a second shot at the top-sellers, it’s currently selling the present-gen Xcent with discounts worth Rs 95,000. Like the Grand i10, its compact sedan sibling is being sold with a cash discount of Rs 60,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and a corporate/govt. employee discount of Rs 5,000.

4. Hyundai Elite i20

Hyundai’s Maruti Baleno-rival is currently available with discounts worth Rs 45,000. The entry-level Era and Magna+ variants are available with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a corporate/govt. employee discount of Rs 5,000. In addition to these discounts, Sportz+ and above trims even get a cash discount of Rs 20,000.

Model Cash Discount Exchange + Corporate Discount Hyundai Santro Rs. 15,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 (Additional Exchange Bonus Of Rs. 10,000 (Eon / Old Santro To All New Santro) Hyundai Grand I10 Rs. 60,000 Rs.30,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Xcent Rs. 60,000 Rs.30,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Elite I20 (Era + Magna+) Nil Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Elite I20 (Sportz+ & Above) Rs. 20,000 Rs. 20,000 + Rs. 5,000 Hyundai Verna Rs. 20,000 Rs.30,000 + Rs. 10,000 Hyundai Creta (P&D) 1.6 Variants Only Rs. 20,000 Rs. 30,000 Hyundai Elantra Rs. 1,25,000 Rs. 75,000 Hyundai Tucson Rs. 1,25,000 Rs. 75,000 Hyundai Kona NIL Nil Hyundai Venue NIL Nil Hyundai GrandI10 Nios Nil Nil

5. Hyundai Verna

Hyundai’s Honda City and Maruti Ciaz rival is currently on sale with benefits worth Rs 60,000. There’s a cash discount of Rs 20,000, followed by an exchange bonus worth Rs 30,000. Additionally, there’s even a consumer offer for corporate and government employees that trims another Rs 10,000 from the sticker price.

6. Hyundai Creta

The 1.6-litre petrol and 1.6-litre diesel variants of the Hyundai Creta are available with benefits worth Rs 50,000. There’s a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 in case you sell your old car to Hyundai.

7. Hyundai Elantra

The Hyundai Elantra has been facing a lot of heat from the latest-gen Honda Civic and will be soon replaced by an updated version that will come with improved styling and more features. The Elantra is currently available with discounts worth Rs 2,00,000. These include a cash discount of Rs 1.25 lakh and an exchange bonus of Rs 75,000.

8. Hyundai Tucson

While the Hyundai Creta and Hyundai Venue has been chart-busters, the Tucson has failed to entice the premium small SUV buying lot. Like the Elantra, it’s currently available with discounts worth Rs 2 lakh, which comprise of a cash discount of Rs 1.25 lakh and an exchange bonus of Rs 75,000.