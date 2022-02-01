Hyundai Sales Down By 15% In Jan – Creta, Venue, Verna, i20, Alcazar

Hyundai recorded 53,427 units in the month of January 2022 as against 60,105 units during the same period last year with a YoY de-growth of 11.11 per cent

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today announced that it has posted a cumulative domestic tally of 53,427 units in the month of January 2022. This when compared to the same period in 2021 with 60,105 units, a YoY negative sales growth of 11.11 per cent was seen. It must be noted that the domestic sales dropped by 15.35 per cent last month.

In January 2022, the second-largest carmaker in the country registered 44,022 units as against 52,005 units during the corresponding month in 2021 with a YoY volume de-growth of 15.35 per cent. However, the exports grew by 1,305 units as 9,405 units were shipped against 8,100 units in January 2021 with YoY positive volume growth of 16.11 per cent.

The South Korean auto major said in a statement that it is closely monitoring the ongoing semiconductor supply constraint situation and will make all efforts to meet customer demand. The brand currently has the Creta midsize SUV as its bestseller (more than 1.25 lakh units in 2021) and the latest model was introduced back in early 2020 with a plethora of changes inside and out.

The Venue compact SUV is also performing well and it recorded more than 1.08 lakh unit sales in the calendar year 2021. Both the SUVs are expected to gain a facelift along the course of this year. In Creta’s case, the updated version based on a similar frontal styling as the latest global Tucson was unveiled last year in Southeast Asia.

Both will help in keeping the lineup fresh for the customers while the speculations surrounding the arrival of the all-new Tucson have also existed this year. In 2021, Hyundai expanded the i20 premium hatchback’s lineup with the addition of the top-spec N Line variant. It is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder T-GDi petrol engine developing 120 PS maximum power and 172 Nm of peak torque.

Hyundai may bring in a premium MPV known as Stargazer in the near future while a mass-market electric vehicle for India is also in development. It will be preceded by the E-GMP platform based Ioniq 5 supposedly sometime this year.