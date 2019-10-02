Hyundai Sales Down By 14% In Sep 2019 As Creta, Verna, i20 Volumes Fell

Hyundai sold a total of 57,705 units in September 2019 as against 62,757 units during the same month last year with 8.1 per cent YoY de-growth

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today released the monthly sales numbers for September 2019. The second largest carmaker in the country recorded a total of 40,705 units domestically while the exports stood at 17,000 units. When compared to the same period last year, Hyundai did endure sales decline as other manufacturers.

In comparison to the domestic sales of September 2018, the South Korean auto major posted 14.8 per cent negative growth as 47,781 units were retailed. As for the exports, Hyundai did show encouragement last month with YoY volume increase of 13.5 per cent as only 14,976 units were shipped abroad during the corresponding month in 2018.

Cumulatively, Hyundai sales volume at the end of September 2019 stood at 57,705 units as against 62,757 units with 8.1 per cent de-growth. It must be noted that the overall sales drop has reduced compared to the previous months as Hyundai banks big on the upcoming festive season to revive its volume fortunes.

HMIL sales September 19 September 18 % Domestic 40,705 47,781 -14.8 Exports 17,000 14,976 13.5 Cumulative 57,705 62,757 -8.1

The Sriperumbudur production facility in Tamil Nadu currently exports to around 91 countries across the globe in Africa, Middle East, Latin America, Australia and the Asia Pacific as it acts as a global manufacturing hub for Hyundai. It operates 502 dealers and more than 1,324 service points across India with 12 models in its portfolio.

The domestic range includes the Santro, Grand i10, Elite i20, Active i20, Xcent, Verna, Elantra, Venue, Creta, Tucson and Kona Electric. Of them, the third generation Grand i10 Nios was introduced in April 2020 with a starting price of Rs. 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Back in July, India’s first electric SUV, Kona Electric, debuted.

The biggest launch from the brand this year has undoubtedly been the Venue in May 2019 as it took the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza head-on and managed to outsell it for consecutive months. The next generation Hyundai Xcent and Elite i20 are already in the works but what will create more buzz is the brand new Creta.

Expected to go on sale early next year, the second-gen Creta will have major exterior and interior makeover reminiscing the latest ix25 sold in China.