Hyundai Records 47,000+ Units In Feb – Creta, Venue, Tucson, i10

Hyundai posted 47,001 unit sales in the month of February 2023 as against 44,050 units with a YoY growth of 6.70 per cent

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 47,001 unit sales in the month of February 2023 as against 44,050 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales growth of 6.70 per cent. Compared to the previous month of January 2023 with 50,106 units, a MoM volume decline of 6.2 per cent was noted.

The second largest car producer in the country exported 10,850 units in Feb 2023 and thus the overall total stood at 57,851 units. In comparison to the same month last month with 53,159 units, a YoY positive growth of 8.83 per cent was recorded. The exports saw a YoY jump of 19.11 per cent as 9,109 units were exported in February 2022.

Hyundai has been garnering good sales tally courtesy of the Seltos midsize SUV, Venue compact SUV and Grand i10 Nios hatchback. The brand is looking to expand its portfolio with the addition of new models. On March 21, the new generation Verna will be introduced with a slew of revisions inside and out. The bookings for the midsize sedan are already open.

The 2023 Hyundai Verna gets a brand new exterior as it sticks by the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy. The front fascia comprises a wide grille with sporty inserts, sharp-looking LED headlamps and bumper area, horizontal LED lighting strip covering the entire width above the headlamp cluster, muscular creases on the bonnet, etc.

Other visual highlights are newly designed alloy wheels, fastback styled roofline, sleek character lines, connected LED tail lamps and so on. The interior will be a radical departure compared to the outgoing model and it will feature a large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless smartphone charger, a sunroof, six airbags and powered seats amongst others.

It will be powered by a 1.5L four-cylinder petrol engine producing 115 PS and 144 Nm while the 1.5L four-cylinder diesel engine has been discontinued. A new 1.5-litre turbo petrol mill has been added to the lineup and it develops 160 PS and 253 Nm. A six-speed MT, a CVT and a DCT will be the transmission options.