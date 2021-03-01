Hyundai Records 29% Growth In Feb 2021 – Creta, Venue, i20, i10, Verna

Hyundai recorded 61,800 units in February 2021 as against 48,910 during the same period last year with 26.4 per cent sales growth cumulatively

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) garnered a cumulative sales total of 61,800 units in the second month of the year with a healthy double-digit growth of 26.4 per cent when compared to the same month in 2020 with 48,910 units. The largest exporter of passenger cars from the country did endure positive growth on the export side as well in February 2021.

The South Korean auto major is riding on a wave of momentum created by its latest crop of products especially the SUVs. The Venue and Creta are responsible for posting strong volumes in their respective segments while the Grand i10 Nios and third-generation i20 premium hatchback introduced in 2020 also help in maintaining consistent growth.

Domestically, Hyundai sold 51,600 units in February 2021 as against 40,010 units during the same period in 2020 with a Year-on-Year volume increase of 29 per cent. The exports stood at 10,200 units last month as against 8,900 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY volume jump of 14.6 per cent.

The brand continued to be the second-largest carmaker in the country in Feb 2021. Speaking on the sales performance last month, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), HMIL said, “Both domestic and export demand have recorded healthy double-digit growth in February 2021, reflecting an all-round improvement in buyer sentiment. Our most valued customers continue to make the smartest choice, opting for the smartest mobility solutions and as always we are thankful for their continuous support & trust.”

Hyundai is gearing up to host the global premiere of the Alcazar seven-seater SUV soon ahead of its market debut midway through this year. It will compete against MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and the upcoming Mahindra XUV500 as it will look to capitalise on the growing demand for three-row premium SUVs in the domestic market.

It will be offered in six- and seven-seat configurations and will be longer and taller than the Creta mid-size SUV. It is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission choices.