Hyundai Posts 23.8% Domestic Sales Growth In January 2021

Hyundai posted a total of 60,105 units in January 2021 as against 52,002 units during the same period last year with a cumulative YoY growth of 15.6 per cent

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has today the sales statistics for the month of January 2021. The second largest carmaker in the country garnered a total of 52,005 units last month and exported 8,100 units from its manufacturing facility in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. Cumulatively, the largest exporter of passenger cars from India recorded 60,105 units.

The domestic sales tally of 52,005 was impressive considering that just over 42,000 units were sold during the same period in 2020 with a Year-on-Year sales increase of 23.8 per cent. However, the exports dropped by 19 per cent on YoY basis as 10,000 units were posted in January 2020. Combining both numbers, Hyundai registered 15.6 per cent volume growth as 52,002 units were recorded during the same period twelve months ago.

Speaking on the sales performance in the first month of CY2021, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), HMIL said, “HMIL has made a strong beginning to the CY21 by registering a high double digit growth in the month of January. The growth momentum has been achieved on account of great customer pull for our most innovative recently launched products like the All New CRETA, New VERNA and the all-new i20 showcasing brand supremacy in their respective segments.”

The South Korean auto major is certainly making a strong impact in the compact SUV and mid-size SUV segments courtesy of the Venue and Creta respectively. Hyundai Motor Group emerged on top of the sales standings in the SUV space in the last Calendar Year as Hyundai and Kia’s strategic moves had certainly paid off.

The former in particular has another new production likely up its sleeves in 2021. The seven-seater version of the Hyundai Creta could be dubbed the Alcazar and it has already been spotted testing a number of times on Indian roads.

Expected to go on sale in the second half of this year following its debut in its home market of Korea, it will compete against the MG Hector Plus, soon-launching Tata Safari and the next generation Mahindra XUV500 reportedly bound for April 2021.