Hyundai Palisade SUV Is India Bound – 5 Things To Know

Upon arrival, the Palisade will go on to become the most expensive Hyundai to ever go on sale in the country, and will put up against the premium 7-seater SUVs in the country

The Palisade is currently Hyundai’s flagship SUV offering in the North American markets, and the mighty SUV has managed to garner a lot of interest from Indians as well. This has resulted in Hyundai evaluating bringing the Palisade to our country, with Tarun Garg, Director of Sales, Service and Marketing at Hyundai India himself confirming recently that the Korean carmaker is “assessing the feasibility” of bringing the SUV to India.

The Palisade would go on to become the carmaker’s most expensive offering in the Indian market, and in typical Hyundai fashion, will set new benchmarks in its segment. Here is a list of 5 things you must know about the Hyundai Palisade, take a look –

1. Design & Dimensions

On the outside, the Palisade has been designed keeping in mind Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness styling language. Hence, the giant SUV comes equipped with a large cascading grille up front with a thick chrome strip outlining it. The SUV sports a split headlamp design, with integrated LED daytime running lamps. The Palisade is pretty long, and even the 20-inch alloy wheels that it comes with look a tad bit small for an SUV of its size.

Moving to the rear, the Palisade features vertically stacked L-shaped LED tail lights garnished with white strips that are more prominent on the darker colours of the SUV. The Palisade badging can be seen placed just under the Hyundai logo. Also, the SUV gets a rear skid plate as well, along with a dual-tip exhaust.

The Palisade measures 4,980 mm in length, 1976 mm in width, stands 1750 mm tall and has a massive wheelbase of 2900 mm. For reference, the Hyundai Palisade is 185 mm longer, 121 mm wider, yet 85 mm shorter than the Toyota Fortuner sold in India. The former also has a 155 mm longer wheelbase as compared to the Toyota SUV.

2. Powertrain

Hyundai offers the foreign-spec Palisade with a sole 3.8-litre naturally aspirated V6 petrol engine that puts out 291 horsepower and 355 Nm of torque. The power is sent to all four wheels with the help of an 8-speed automatic transmission as standard. However, it is yet to be seen which powertrain will be offered with the India-spec model.

3. Features

Just like all other Hyundai cars, the Palisade is packed up to the brim with features. It gets a 10.25-inch centrally stacked touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, a 12.3-inch fully digital LCD instrument cluster, multiple smartphone connections, BlueLink connected-car tech features, a Harman Kardon premium sound system, leather seats, 8-way electrically adjustable front seats, power folding and reclining third-row seats, powered tailgate and so on.

Other features offered on the American-spec model include bi-LED headlamps, dual electric sunroofs, USB charging for all three rows, rear side sunshades and an auto-leveling rear suspension. In the United States, the Palisade can be had with either a 7-seat or an 8-seat configuration.

The SUV doesn’t lack in terms of safety either, and the Korean manufacturer has equipped it with Hyundai Drive Assist with Level 2 Autonomy, 9 airbags, lane-keeping assist, driver attention warning system, safe exit assist, a blind view monitor, forward collision warning with pedestrian detection and automatic emergency braking, rear cross-traffic warning and an adaptive cruise control system.

4. Launch

The Palisade is one of the most anticipated Hyundai cars in India, and while Hyundai Motors India Ltd is yet to confirm a launch timeline for the SUV, we expect it to be brought to the Indian market in the next 18 months.

5. Expected Price & Rivals

Hyundai retails the Palisade in the United States at a starting price of $31,775, but the carmaker introduce it in the Indian market at a starting price of around Rs 30 – 35 lakh (ex-showroom), which will see it put up against the likes of the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Alturas G4, Skoda Kodiaq and the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace.

The Palisade will also see another rival in the form of the MG Gloster, which is set to be launched in India soon.