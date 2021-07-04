Hyundai Palisade Rendered in its Facelifted Avatar to Look Fresh

Hyundai Palisade is the brand’s flagship SUV and is all set to receive a mid-cycle update by sometime next year

Hyundai is putting in a lot of effort to make its products stand out from the crowd. The South Korean brand is revamping its lineup with radical designs, long feature lists, and multiple engine-gearbox combinations. The brand’s flagship SUV – Palisade, donned a very polarizing design but managed to grab the crowd’s attention. Now in 2021, this behemoth of an SUV is said to be readying itself up for a mid-cycle update in the form of a facelift.

Now the question that arises is what it will look like? Well, here’s the answer to this not-so-tough question in the form of digital renderings. These renderings come from Kolesa.ru. Considering the changes that differentiate the outgoing model from this rendered avatar, there aren’t many changes to take note of.

On the front, a new revised grille can be seen, which extend towards the headlamps. While the grille seems to be inspired by the new Tucson, the headlamp cluster is very much like the outgoing Palisade. This vertically split headlamp setup looks modern and packs in the essence of Hyundai’s current family design language. Also, the bumper seems to be a revised unit and gets a slim scuff plate around the chin.

Around the sides, the new design for the alloy wheels is the most noticeable change. The majority of the design, however, remains the same on the sides. The rear facet too features some changes in this rendering. The taillamps appear to be different from those seen on the outgoing model.

Sadly, Hyundai has not revealed the launch timeline of the facelifted Hyundai Palisade yet. Although, a leaked presentation has shared some hints about its arrival in 2022. Being a strong seller for the South Korean manufacturer, expect the Palisade facelift to feature noteworthy changes to lure new buyers.

In the international markets, the Palisade is sold with a 3.8L V6 petrol motor and a 2.2L oil burner. While the former can churn out a peak power output of 295 Hp and max torque of 355 Nm, the latter develops a rated power and torque output of 202 Hp and 441 Nm, respectively. The power is channelled to all the wheels via an AWD system, while the gearbox duties are performed by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.