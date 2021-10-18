Hyundai Palisade Facelift Spied With Design Inspired By New Tucson

Hyundai Palisade Facelift is expected to go on sale early next year in the international markets with a host of changes inside and out

Hyundai’s Palisade has been a massive hit in the international markets and the brand is ramping up production to meet the requirements. However, the ever-changing landscape of the automotive industry meant that the rivals are coming in thick and strong, and thus the South Korean auto major is preparing a facelift for the flagship SUV.

The first evidence has come up on the internet as the test mules have been spotted. The heavily camouflaged prototype was caught on camera a few days ago giving us an early preview of what can be expected from the upcoming eight-seater SUV. The pictures are floating on the internet courtesy of Korea’s Autospy as they were posted on the forum.

Hyundai is known for bringing in substantial changes to a particular model even via facelift if they felt like so. Despite wearing camo, some of the updates on the midcycle refresh can be seen including a redesigned front grille that looks more in line with the latest generation Tucson sold globally and the well-received Santa Cruz pickup truck.

It will have to be waited and seen whether the grille elements would double up as LED Daytime Running Lights and it could add cohesiveness and more importantly an eccentric stature. The Palisade will likely continue to have the split type headlamp cluster but the lower section has been restyled and the vertical lights do not exist inside the headlamps.

Instead, they are placed on the outside of the headlamps. The front and rear bumpers, and tail lamp design will be altered and new set of wheels could also be part of the package. Just as the outside, the cabin is expected to be subjected to a host of revisions including the addition of the latest connectivity, comfort and convenience-based features.

The infotainment screen size could also grow to 12 inches as in the Ioniq 5 and the same Crystal Sphere gear level could be borrowed from the Genesis GV60 as well. Hyundai will more likely introduce a facelift to the Creta sometime next year in India.