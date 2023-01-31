Hyundai Offers Comprehensive Package For Entry-Level To Flagship Cars

Hyundai has been introducing new and innovative features in its cars to make them more appealing to customers

Hyundai, the South Korean automaker, has been betting big on technology to lure buyers in India. The brand has been offering a comprehensive package right from its entry-level Grand i10 Nios to the flagship Ioniq 5 electric SUV. Hyundai has been introducing new and innovative features in its cars to make them more appealing to customers.

The Grand i10 Nios facelift, the brand’s entry-level model, was launched earlier this month with a more stylish front design. The car features attractive new DRLs with swept-back projector headlamps and diamond-cut alloy wheels. The rear design has also been refreshed with connected tail lamps.

The car comes standard with four airbags, making it the first car in its segment to offer this feature. Six airbags are offered as an option, along with electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, hill start assist control, TPMS, and auto headlamps. ABS is also offered as standard, making the Grand i10 Nios one of the most premium and feature-rich cars in its segment.

The car is available in both petrol and CNG powertrains. The petrol engine produces a power output of 83 PS and 114 Nm of torque. The CNG engine produces a power output of 70 PS and 95 Nm of torque.

Similarly, the Hyundai Aura compact sedan also comes with the same features as the Grand i10 Nios and it received a facelift a few days ago as well. The car is available in both petrol and CNG powertrains similar to Grand i10 Nios. The petrol engine produces a power output of 83 PS and 114 Nm of torque. The CNG engine produces a power output of 70 PS and 95 Nm of torque.

The Hyundai Venue and Creta SUVs are also available with top-notch features, including a sunroof, connected car technology (Bluelink), premium interiors and both petrol and diesel powertrains. The Venue also comes with a 1.0L turbo petrol engine that produces a power output of 120 PS and 172 Nm of torque.

The diesel engine produces a power output of 100 PS and 240 Nm of torque. The Creta, on the other hand, comes with a 1.4L turbo petrol engine that produces a power output of 140 PS and 242 Nm of torque. The diesel engine produces a power output of 115 PS and 250 Nm of torque.

For family-oriented buyers, Hyundai offers the three-row Alcazar. The car comes with a spacious cabin and stylish exterior. The recently launched Tucson LWB is a perfect blend of safety and luxury. The car comes with advanced safety features, including ADAS, and a luxurious interior.

The Tucson is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol engine produces a power output of 152 PS and 192 Nm of torque. The diesel engine produces a power output of 185 PS and 400 Nm of torque.

Hyundai recently introduced the Ioniq 5 electric SUV in India, which has been receiving a lot of attention for its practical and luxurious interior, along with its classic-retro exterior design theme. The Ioniq 5 comes with a battery motor that produces a power output of 218 PS and 350 Nm of torque. The car has a range of over 630 km on a single charge.

In conclusion, Hyundai is offering a comprehensive package right from its entry-level car to its flagship cars. The brand’s cars are feature-rich, offer good ride quality and dynamics, and have a spacious cabin with a stylish exterior. Whether it’s the Grand i10 Nios, Aura, Venue, Creta, Tucson, or Ioniq 5, Hyundai has something to offer for everyone.