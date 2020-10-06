Hyundai October 2020 Discounts – i10, i20, Santro, Aura, Elantra

As of now, Hyundai’s line-up in India consists of a host of cars spread across various formats, and festive season discounts are being offered with many of them

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) is one of the biggest automobile manufacturers in the Indian market, and so has been the case for years now. With the festive season just around the corner, the Korean carmaker is currently offering massive discounts with a range of its cars in order to further boost sales.

The Elantra is currently being offered with the highest discounts, since the petrol MT variants are currently being offered with a cash discount of Rs 70,000 as well as an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000, which total up to Rs 1 lakh. The petrol AT variants of the Elantra get a Rs 30,000 cash discount and Rs 30,000 exchange bonus. On the other hand, the diesel variants of the car miss out on the cash discount, while still get the exchange bonus.

Model Cash Discount Exchange Bonus Corporate Discounts Santro Era Rs 15,000 Rs 15,000 Rs 5,000 Santro other variants Rs 25,000 Rs 15,000 Rs 5,000 Grand i10 Rs 40,000 Rs 15,000 Rs 5,000 Grand i10 Nios Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Rs 5,000 i20 Magna + – – – i20 other variants Rs 50,000 Rs 20,000 Rs 5,000 Xcent Prime Rs 30,000 – – Aura Petrol Rs 10,000 Rs 15,000 Rs 5,000 Aura CNG – Rs 15,000 Rs 5,000 Aura Diesel Rs 10,000 Rs 15,000 Rs 5,000 Elantra Petrol MT Rs 70,000 Rs 30,000 – Elantra Petrol AT Rs 30,000 Rs 30,000 – Elantra – Rs 30,000 –

The Aura petrol and diesel variants are being offered with a Rs 10,000 cash discount, a Rs 15,000 exchange bonus as well as a Rs 5,000 corporate discount. On the other hand, the Aura CNG doesn’t get the cash discount, but gets the corporate and exchange benefits. The Xcent Prime is currently being offered with only a cash discount of Rs 30,000.

All variants of the i20 premium hatch apart from Magna + are being offered with benefits worth up to Rs 75,000, which includes a cash discount of Rs 50,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and corporate discounts of up to Rs 5,000.

Discounts on other Hyundai hatchbacks include benefits worth up to Rs 45,000 on the Santro, up to Rs 60,000 on the Grand i10 and Rs 25,000 on the Grand i10 Nios. No discounts are currently being offered on Venue, Creta, Verna, Tucson and Kona Electric.