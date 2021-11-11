Hyundai Oct 2021 Model Wise Sales – Creta, Venue, Alcazar, i10, i20, Aura

Hyundai posted a total of 37,021 units in the month of October 2021 as against 56,605 units during the same period in 2020 with a de-growth of 34.6 per cent

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) recorded a domestic tally of 37,021 units in the month of October 2021 as against 56,605 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume de-growth of 34.6 per cent. Just as the market leader Maruti Suzuki, the South Korean auto major endured a massive negative sales growth last month.

However, it managed to retain the second position in the overall manufacturers’ sales chart but the third-placed Tata Motors is certainly closing in as just over 3,000 units separated them. In comparison to the previous month of September 2021 with 33,087 units, Hyundai registered 11.9 per cent MoM growth. Last month, the company garnered a market share of 14.2 pr cent.

This when compared to the same period in 2020, a market share drop of 2.7 per cent was noted. The Venue compact SUV finished on top of the sales table within the brand’s lineup as 10,554 units were sold against 8,828 units with 20 per cent YoY growth. The Creta midsize SUV ensured a total of 6,455 units as against 14,023 units in Oct 2020.

Hyundai Models (YoY) October 2021 Sales October 2020 Sales 1. Venue (20%) 10,554 8,828 2. Creta (-54%) 6,455 14,023 3. Grand i10 Nios (-57%) 6,042 14,003 4. i20 (-47%) 4,414 8,399 5. Santro (-17%) 2,877 3,463 6. Aura (-72%) 2,701 5,577 7. Verna (13%) 2,438 2,166 8. Alcazar 1,392 – 9. Tucson (37%) 119 87 10. Kona (38%) 18 13 11. Elantra (-76%) 11 46

The five-seater posted 54 per cent de-growth on a YoY basis while the Grand i10 Nios recorded 6,042 units against 14,003 units with a 54 per cent slump. Its bigger brother, the i20 premium hatchback, recorded 4,414 units as against 8,399 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a 47 per cent decline.

The entry-level Santro hatchback stood fifth with 2,877 units as against 3,463 units with 17 per cent de-growth and the Aura compact sedan slotted in at sixth with 2,701 units as against 5,577 units – resulting in 72 per cent de-growth. The Verna midsize sedan garnered 2,438 units as against 2,166 units with a 13 per cent YoY volume increase.

The Tucson is expected to get a new generation in India next year as 119 units were sold against 87 units with a 37 per cent increase in volumes while the Kona Electric recorded 18 units with 11 units for the flagship Elantra sedan. Hyundai will also likely bring in the facelifted Creta to India sometime next year.