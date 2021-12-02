Hyundai Nov 2021 Sales – Creta, Venue, Verna, Aura, Alcazar, Santro, i20

Hyundai posted 37,001 unit sales in the month of November 2021 as against 48,800 units with a YoY de-growth of 24.18 per cent

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) posted a cumulative domestic tally of just over 37,000 units in the month of November 2021 as against 48,800 units during the same period in 2020 with a negative YoY volume growth of 24.18 per cent. This when compared to the previous month of October 2021 with 37,021 units, a near flat MoM growth was recorded.

The South Korean auto major garnered a market share of 15.1 per cent as it continued to finish as the second-largest carmaker in the country behind Maruti Suzuki and ahead of Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kia and Toyota. Compared to the same period in 2020, HMIL posted 17 per cent market and thus a decline of 2 per cent was noted.

In November 2021, Hyundai exported 9,909 units from its production facility in India as against 10,400 units during the corresponding period in 2020 with a negative growth of 4.72 per cent. The combined sales (domestic passenger vehicle sales and exports) stood at 46,910 units last month as against 59,200 units during the same period twelve months ago with a decline of 20.76 per cent.

Earlier this year, Hyundai introduced the three-row Alcazar based on the Creta midsize SUV. It has been well received amongst customers and is priced between Rs. 16.30 lakh and Rs. 20.15 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in six- and seven-seater configurations, the Alcazar derives power from a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine.

The former is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 159 PS and 191 Nm of peak torque while the latter kicks out 115 PS maximum power and 250 Nm. Both the powertrains are linked with a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Hyundai has a strong presence in the SUV space courtesy of the Venue, Creta and Tucson.

The Venue and Creta are amongst the top sellers in their respective sellers and recently, the range of the i20 premium hatchback was expanded with the inclusion of the i20 N Line top-spec variant. Hyundai is expected to launch a three-row UV in India in the near future and it could have several commonalities with the upcoming Kia Carens.